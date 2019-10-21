Radio Logs for October 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 18

6:07 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:48 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

7:57 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

8:20 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Suspicious person.

8:24 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

8:49 a.m. 1300 block of Belanger Street; Animal.

8:54 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

9:30 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Removal of subject.

10:33 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Search warrant.

10:35 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

10:58 a.m. One Stop Gas; Complaint.

11:36 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Theft.

12:16 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Hit and run.

12:49 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

1:11 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

1:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Escaped patient.

2:02 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

3:08 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Locked out of car.

3:27 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Medical.

3:32 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Custody issue.

4:34 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Drunk people.

4:38 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

5:28 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

5:39 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

5:44 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Accident.

6:02 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

6:11 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Remove a subject.

6:49 p.m. Main Street, Patterson; Inmate transfer.

6:59 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Open door.

7:44 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Phone harassment.

8 p.m. 1000 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

9:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

9:52 p.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

10:23 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Medical emergency.

10:48 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

11:38 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 19

5:35 a.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

5:58 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious person.

8:17 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Animal.

10:29 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

11:53 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.