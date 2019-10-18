Radio Logs for October 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 17
6:59 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Fire.
8:09 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.
9:45 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
9:58 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:01 a.m. Sixth Street; Accident.
10:27 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
11:46 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
12:31 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
12:48 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
1:02 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
1:25 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
1:52 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
2:58 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Street; Traffic incident.
3:46 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
4:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
4:40 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Forgery.
6:10 p.m. U.S. 90; Complaint.
6:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
7:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:42 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Battery.
8:23 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
9:01 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Domestic disturbance.
Friday, Oct. 18
3:28 a.m. General McArthur and General Clark streets; Accident.