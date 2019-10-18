Radio Logs for October 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 17

6:59 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Fire.

8:09 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.

9:45 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

9:58 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:01 a.m. Sixth Street; Accident.

10:27 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

11:46 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

12:31 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

12:48 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

1:02 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

1:25 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

1:52 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:58 p.m. 3000 block of Lesley Street; Traffic incident.

3:46 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

4:22 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

4:40 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Forgery.

6:10 p.m. U.S. 90; Complaint.

6:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:31 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:42 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Battery.

8:23 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

9:01 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Domestic disturbance.

Friday, Oct. 18

3:28 a.m. General McArthur and General Clark streets; Accident.