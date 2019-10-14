Radio Logs for October 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 11

10:10 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

12:12 p.m. Clothilde and Ninth streets; Medical.

12:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

2:12 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Theft.

4:43 p.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

6:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

7:44 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Drunk.

8:21 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.

8:37 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.

9:04 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Remove subject.

10:38 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:11 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Patrol.

1:46 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious person.

2:17 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:55 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:11 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical.

9:03 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

9:28 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

9:52 a.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.

10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

11:24 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:21 p.m. Third and Freret streets; Utilities.

12:27 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

1:07 p.m. 1400 block of First Street; Theft.

2:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

3:02 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.

4 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:37 p.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

5:42 p.m. U.S. 90 Bridge westbound; Debris.

5:57 p.m. 7400 block of Hwy. 182; Disturbance.

6:15 p.m. Upramp near Cannata’s; Debris.

6:18 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

6:37 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.

8:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrols.

8:25 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

9:14 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

10:13 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

10:30 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.

10:46 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

11:05 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:30 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Assist.

Sunday, Oct. 13

2:28 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

3:21 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:41 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

5:21 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

9:28 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

9:38 a.m. Ann and First streets; Alarm.

11:08 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Found item.

12:06 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

12:11 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Utilities.

12:11 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

12:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:55 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

1:28 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.

2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:54 p.m. 7500 block of La.182; Suspicious vehicle.

3:46 p.m. Roderick Street; Juvenile problems.

5:39 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

5:41 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Speeder.

6:21 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.

6:26 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Medical emergency.

7:19 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.

7:40 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Accident.

8:17 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

9:57 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Patrol.

10:47 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Remove subject.

11:32 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Remove subject.

Monday, Oct. 14

2:58 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.