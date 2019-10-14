Radio Logs for October 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Oct. 11
10:10 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
12:12 p.m. Clothilde and Ninth streets; Medical.
12:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
2:12 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Theft.
4:43 p.m. 700 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
6:31 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
7:44 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Drunk.
8:21 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.
8:37 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
9:04 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Remove subject.
10:38 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, Oct. 12
12:11 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Patrol.
1:46 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Suspicious person.
2:17 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:55 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:11 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Medical.
9:03 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
9:28 a.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
9:52 a.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.
10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
11:24 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:21 p.m. Third and Freret streets; Utilities.
12:27 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
1:07 p.m. 1400 block of First Street; Theft.
2:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.
3:02 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.
4 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.
4:37 p.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
5:42 p.m. U.S. 90 Bridge westbound; Debris.
5:57 p.m. 7400 block of Hwy. 182; Disturbance.
6:15 p.m. Upramp near Cannata’s; Debris.
6:18 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
6:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
6:37 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.
8:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrols.
8:25 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
9:14 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
10:13 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
10:30 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.
10:46 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
11:05 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:30 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Assist.
Sunday, Oct. 13
2:28 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
3:21 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:41 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
5:21 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
9:28 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
9:38 a.m. Ann and First streets; Alarm.
11:08 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Found item.
12:06 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
12:11 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Utilities.
12:11 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
12:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:55 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
1:28 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Disturbance.
2:42 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
2:54 p.m. 7500 block of La.182; Suspicious vehicle.
3:46 p.m. Roderick Street; Juvenile problems.
5:39 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
5:41 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Speeder.
6:21 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical emergency.
6:26 p.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Medical emergency.
7:19 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
7:40 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Accident.
8:17 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
9:57 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Patrol.
10:47 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Remove subject.
11:32 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Remove subject.
Monday, Oct. 14
2:58 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical emergency.