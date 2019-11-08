Radio Logs for November 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 7

11:09 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

11:19 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

11:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

12:40 p.m. East up-ramp near Hampton Inn; Assist.

1:23 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:07 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Remove subject.

2:56 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assist.

3:01 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical emergency.

3:10 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical emergency.

3:14 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

4:08 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Com-plaint.

4:41 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.

5:44 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

6:12 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:09 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:22 p.m. Brownell Homes; Search warrant execution.

11:19 p.m. Chatsworth Drive; Animal complaint.

Friday, Nov. 8

12:09 a.m. Berwick Police Department; Inmate transport.

12:15 a.m. Chatsworth Drive; Animal complaint.

2:06 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

2:10 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Arrest/search warrant.

2:18 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Noise complaint.