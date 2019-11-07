Radio Logs for November 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

8:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

9 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

11:25 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

11:26 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

Noon 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

12:02 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.

12:25 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

2:43 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

3:14 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:48 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:40 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Assistance.

5 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Reckless driving.

5:05 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

5:06 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Accident.

5:21 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Search warrant.

5:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.

6:17 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

6:18 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

7:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.

7:13 p.m. Egle Street; Accident.

7:25 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

8:19 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

8:29 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Mentally unsound person.

10:18 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.

10:20 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

11:54 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 7

3:47 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.