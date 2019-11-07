Radio Logs for November 7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
8:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
9 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
11:25 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
11:26 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
Noon 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
12:02 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.
12:25 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
2:43 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
3:14 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:48 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:40 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Assistance.
5 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Reckless driving.
5:05 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.
5:06 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Accident.
5:21 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Search warrant.
5:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
6:17 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
6:18 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
6:28 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.
7:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.
7:13 p.m. Egle Street; Accident.
7:25 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
8:19 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
8:29 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Mentally unsound person.
10:18 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Suspicious person.
10:20 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
11:54 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
Thursday, Nov. 7
3:47 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.