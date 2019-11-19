Radio Logs for November 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 18

6:29 a.m. South Railroad Avenue; Open door.

7:48 a.m. Up ramp by Cannata’s; Stalled vehicle.

7:54 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

9:36 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

9:56 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical emergency.

10:23 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Stand by.

10:31 a.m. 800 block of North Third Street; Theft.

10:47 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

11:01 a.m. La. 182; Reckless operation.

11:57 a.m. Down ramp by Hampton Inn; Stalled 18-wheeler.

12:10 p.m. Nebraska and Belanger streets; Suspicious subject.

12:58 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.

1:01 p.m. New Iberia; Warrant.

1:10 p.m. Wytchwood Street; Medical emergency.

2:16 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.

3:04 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

3:24 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

3:44 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Threats.

5:14 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile.

7:01 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Complaint.

7:49 p.m. Sixth and General Patton streets; Accident.

8:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

10:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.

11:43 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assistance.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

2:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.