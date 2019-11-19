Radio Logs for November 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 18
6:29 a.m. South Railroad Avenue; Open door.
7:48 a.m. Up ramp by Cannata’s; Stalled vehicle.
7:54 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
8 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.
9:36 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
9:56 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical emergency.
10:23 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Stand by.
10:31 a.m. 800 block of North Third Street; Theft.
10:47 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:01 a.m. La. 182; Reckless operation.
11:57 a.m. Down ramp by Hampton Inn; Stalled 18-wheeler.
12:10 p.m. Nebraska and Belanger streets; Suspicious subject.
12:58 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.
1:01 p.m. New Iberia; Warrant.
1:10 p.m. Wytchwood Street; Medical emergency.
2:16 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.
3:04 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
3:24 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
3:44 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Threats.
5:14 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile.
7:01 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Complaint.
7:49 p.m. Sixth and General Patton streets; Accident.
8:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
10:26 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.
11:43 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Assistance.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
2:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.