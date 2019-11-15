Radio Logs for November 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Nov. 14

5:51 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Fire.

7:52 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.

8:35 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.

8:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.

9:01 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

9:05 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

9:13 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:26 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

11:02 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

11:26 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:54 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.

11:55 a.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:38 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

12:56 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Welfare check.

2:51 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Welfare check.

3:05 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3:30 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

4:23 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:24 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:33 p.m. Egle Street and Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

6:45 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.

7:21 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

7:55 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical emergency.

8:17 p.m. Duhon Street and U.S. 90; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

9:07 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Remove subject.

10:23 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:31 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Juvenile.

11:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

Friday, Nov. 15

12:24 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

12:55 a.m. 800 block of Third Street; Alarm.

2:19 a.m. Foot of old bridge; Assist Berwick Police Department with warrant.