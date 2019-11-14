Radio Logs for November 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

7:25 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

9 a.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

9:09 a.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Suspicious person.

9:41 a.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Traffic incident.

10:09 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

10:10 a.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Medical.

10:42 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Suspicious person.

11:08 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

11:12 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

11:29 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

11:55 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Accident.

2:59 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Trespassing.

4:05 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Assistance.

4:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. Second and Freret streets; Disturbance.

4:52 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

4:58 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

5:20 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare check.

5:26 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

5:57 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

6:13 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

6:15 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Theft.

6:19 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard near Comfort Inn; Accident.

7:29 p.m. Fifth Street and Louisiana Alley; Patrol.

8:15 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Patrol.

8:28 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

9:58 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

11:23 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

11:30 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Assist.