Radio Logs for November 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 11

6:24 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.

7:07 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.

7:13 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

9 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.

9:13 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Stand by.

10:13 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal.

10:28 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:02 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.

12:30 p.m. Department of Motor Vehicles Building; Alarm.

1:06 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

1:50 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

1:53 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:59 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

2:01 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.

2:47 p.m. Hilda Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

3:15 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Accident.

3:39 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Welfare check.

5:27 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

5:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:54 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal.

10:10 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious person.

11 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

11:15 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

4:02 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Alarm.