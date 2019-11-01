Radio Logs for November 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 31
6:01 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
7:53 a.m. 1200 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.
7:55 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
8:24 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
8:53 a.m. La. 70 South; Reckless driver.
9:16 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal complaint.
9:32 a.m. 3900 block of John Street; Complaint.
9:42 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:56 a.m. U.S. 90 bridge; Complaint.
10:54 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
11:41 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
1:12 p.m. Victor II Boulevard Ball Park area; Complaint.
1:15 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
2:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
2:29 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.
2:33 p.m. 700 block of Versent Street; Assist detectives.
2:50 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Assist Sheriff’s Office.
3:02 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problem.
4:09 p.m. U.S. 90; Assist.
4:19 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
4:52 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Patrol.
4:59 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Accident.
5:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Investigation.
6:02 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Juvenile problems.
6:08 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
7:13 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.
9:30 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Frequent patrols.
Friday, Nov. 1
1:25 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Suspicious person.
2:28 a.m. Egle and Shannon streets; Loud Noise.
3:35 a.m. 10 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.