Radio Logs for July 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, July 31
6:21 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
6:57 a.m. Ditch Ave-nue; Animal complaint.
7:22 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Domestic disturbance.
7:55 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
8:20 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Narcotics activity.
8:35 a.m. La. 182; Theft.
8:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Abandoned vehicle.
9:08 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
9:35 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Com-plaint.
9:54 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
9:57 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.
10:12 a.m. Central Fire Station; Medical emergency.
10:19 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:27 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Harassment.
10:30 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
10:58 a.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
11:03 a.m. Red Roof Inn; Complaint.
12:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:29 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
2:04 p.m. Egle Street; Reckless driver.
3 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
3:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Harassment.
3:05 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
6:14 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspected subject.
7:40 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Welfare concern.
7:55 p.m. 100 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.
8:32 p.m. 500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:06 p.m. 400 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
9:07 p.m. Drackett Alley; Bicycle.
10:36 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:39 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:07 p.m. Brownell Homes; Shots heard.
11:24 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
11:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
12:57 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
Thursday, August 1
1:34 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assist.
1:39 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.
2:36 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:41 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.