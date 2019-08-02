Radio Logs for July 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 31

6:21 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

6:57 a.m. Ditch Ave-nue; Animal complaint.

7:22 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Domestic disturbance.

7:55 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

8:20 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Narcotics activity.

8:35 a.m. La. 182; Theft.

8:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Abandoned vehicle.

9:08 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

9:35 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Com-plaint.

9:54 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

9:57 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Arrest.

10:12 a.m. Central Fire Station; Medical emergency.

10:19 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:27 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Harassment.

10:30 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:58 a.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

11:03 a.m. Red Roof Inn; Complaint.

12:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:29 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

2:04 p.m. Egle Street; Reckless driver.

3 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.

3:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Harassment.

3:05 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

6:14 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspected subject.

7:40 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Welfare concern.

7:55 p.m. 100 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare concern.

8:32 p.m. 500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:06 p.m. 400 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

9:07 p.m. Drackett Alley; Bicycle.

10:36 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:39 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:07 p.m. Brownell Homes; Shots heard.

11:24 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

11:51 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

12:57 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

Thursday, August 1

1:34 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assist.

1:39 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.

2:36 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:41 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.