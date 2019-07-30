The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Radio Logs for July 30
Monday, July 29
6:47 a.m. Morgan City Police Department jail; Arrest.
7:46 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
7:56 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Speak to officer.
8:07 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Speak to officer.
8:38 a.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Remove a subject.
8:57 a.m. 2500 block of Cedar Street; Alarm.
9:02 a.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Animal complaint.
9:35 a.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Medical emergency.
10:34 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Recovery.
11:57 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
12:06 p.m. Taco Bell; Suspicious subject.
12:10 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
1:43 p.m. Village Lane, Amelia; Assist.
1:47 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Hang up call.
2:15 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assist.
2:36 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.
2:38 p.m. Degravelle Road, Amelia; Assist.
3:58 p.m. Teche Re-gional Medical Center; Assist.
4:17 p.m. Jail; Prisoner transport.
4:41 p.m. Jail; Arrest.
5:36 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.
6:33 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Medical.
6:55 p.m. Roderick and Allison streets; Complaint.
7:31 p.m. 1800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
8:20 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Com-plaint.
9:48 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal.
11:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Tuesday, July 30
1:04 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
2:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Com-plaint.