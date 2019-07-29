Radio Logs for July 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, July 26
7:31 a.m. 1700 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.
8:20 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
8:29 a.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Stand by.
8:37 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
9:12 a.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.
9:38 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
9:40 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Trespasser.
9:43 a.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Disturbance.
10:24 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
11:56 a.m. Lake End Park; Suspicious person.
11:59 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Complaint.
12:10 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical Emergency.
12:57 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
1:34 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Removal of subject.
1:36 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Theft.
1:58 p.m. 1700 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
2:07 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Arrest.
2:26 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Stand by.
2:27 a.m. Morgan City High School; Complaint.
2:34 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.
3:41 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound Bridge Accident; Assistance.
3:57 p.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Alarm.
3:58 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.
3:59 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Removal of subject.
4:33 p.m. Duke and Seventh streets; Accident.
6:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.
6:08 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.
6:25 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
6:26 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
7:04 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.
7:24 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.
8:07 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
8:23 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Com-plaint.
9:04 p.m. La 182; Assistance.
9:18 p.m. 7800 block of La 182; Suspicious subject.
9:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
9:53 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.
10:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Warrant.
10:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:24 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
10:45 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
11:31 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:34 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
11:40 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Complaint.
Saturday, July 27
12:08 a.m. 6400 block of La 182; Alarm.
12:25 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
12:32 a.m. Poplar Street; Patrol request.
4:10 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.
6:32 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.
8:21 a.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Alarm.
11:47 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
12:44 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.
1:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and General MacArthur Street; Accident.
2:45 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.
2:49 p.m. Adams and Arizona streets; Disturbance.
3:59 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrant check.
4:02 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.
6:20 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious subject.
6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.
7:06 p.m. Levee Road and Front Street; Complaint.
8:16 p.m. La 182 and Ditch Avenue; Suspicious subject.
8:20 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Patrol request.
8:55 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.
9:20 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
9:20 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Juvenile problem.
9:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.
10:11 p.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Juvenile problem.
10:18 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
10:40 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.
11:56 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Sunday, July 28
12:25 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
12:46 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.
1:04 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Medical.
1:19 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.
1:39 a.m. 500 block of Garber Street; 911 hang up.
3:37 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
3:55 a.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
7:43 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Assistance.
9:44 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Narcotic activity.
9:57 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Accident.
11:13 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:58 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.
12:26 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Theft.
1 p.m. Amelia; Assis-tance1:46 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Removal of subject.
1:59 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.
2:57 p.m. Maple and Pine streets; Animal complaint.
3:21 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
5:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.
6:48 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Assistance.
6:52 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Medical.
7:32 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
7:43 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.
7:48 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Arrest.
8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.
10:10 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Assistance.
10:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:39 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:49 p.m. Keith Street; Assistance.