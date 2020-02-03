Radio logs for Jan. 31-Feb. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Jan. 31

8:07 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

9:08 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Assistance.

10:03 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

10:47 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:48 a.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Medical.

12:17 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

12:37 p.m. 1400 block of Nevada Street; Complaint.

12:49 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Assistance.

1:39 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Assistance.

2:22 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Disturbance.

4:34 p.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

4:35 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

6:44 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. 2300 block of La 70; Patrol.

8:54 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound/Martin Luther King Boulevard exit; Accident/warrant.

10:28 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Threats.

Saturday, Feb. 1

12:23 a.m. La. 182/Greenwood Overpass; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

12:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance/warrant.

3:09 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:28 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

9:42 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:51 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

10:49 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.

12:10 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.

12:32 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

12:59 p.m. Bush Street and Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:51 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Hit and run.

3:48 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Harassment.

6:15 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious subjects.

6:47 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Frequent patrol.

7:10 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

7:12 p.m. Cypress Gardens area; Complaint.

8:26 p.m. West on Railroad Avenue; Traffic stop/pursuit.

9:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:05 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue area; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

10:53 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets area; Loud music.

Sunday, Feb. 2

1:50 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:54 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

7:11 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

11:52 a.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Accident.

12:27 p.m. North Third and Onstead streets; Fire.

12:44 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

12:45 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:32 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Animal.

3:52 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

4:02 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

4:53 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:11 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:44 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Feb. 3

12:19 a.m. Thorguson Drive and U.S. 90; Assist Berwick Police Department.