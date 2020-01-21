Radio Logs for Jan. 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 20
7:31 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
8:32 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.
9:32 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Lost/found property.
10:21 a.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Get belongings.
11:51 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Complaint.
11:59 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Juvenile problems.
12:14 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.
4:50 p.m. Westbound U.S. 90 upramp by Cannatas; Warrant.
5 p.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
5:15 p.m. Lawrence Park; Fight.
5:24 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
5:41 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
5:47 p.m. Lawrence Park; Medical.
5:51 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Theft.
6:10 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Harassment.
7:39 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.