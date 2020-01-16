Radio Logs for Jan. 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 15

7:27 a.m. U.S. 90 upramp; Stalled car.

7:55 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Accident.

8:06 a.m. Morgan City High School; Juvenile problem.

8:36 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

10:38 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Fire.

12:14 p.m. Youngs Road; Welfare check.

1:12 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Arrest.

1:37 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:10 p.m. Garber Street; Gunshot sound.

2:45 p.m. U.S. 90 upramp; Broken down vehicle.

4:27 p.m. Walmart; Removal of subject.

6:20 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

6:33 p.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

6:42 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Road; Standby.

7:44 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

8:57 p.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Street; Lost and found.

10:42 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

4:14 a.m. Everett and Fourth streets; Suspicious person.