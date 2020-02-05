Radio Logs for Feb. 4-5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
5:32 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
6:20 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:59 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
7:05 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
7:17 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
7:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft of a vehicle.
7:36 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.
8:04 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.
8:50 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal.
9:01 a.m. La. 182 East; Reckless driver.
9:21 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Suspicious person.
9:28 a.m. Law Enforcement Center; Prisoner transport.
10:11 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
10:17 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
10:19 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
10:23 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
11:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:36 p.m. Wyandotte Elementary; Medical.
2:24 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
2:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Narcotic Activity.
2:38 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:51 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Follow-up complaint.
2:54 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal.
3:01 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.
4:10 p.m. Diane Drive; Debris in road.
4:25 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
4:52 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
5:30 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
6:19 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:28 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
7 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
7:15 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Cedar Street; Welfare concern.
7:58 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:02 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
9:26 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.
9:52 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Patrol request.
9:56 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
10:36 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
11:10 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Stalled vehicle.
11:32 p.m. Sixth and Bush streets; Suspicious subject.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
12:44 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious subject.
3:52 a.m. Egle and Second streets; Suspicious subject.
4:29 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Traffic incident.