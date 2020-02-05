Radio Logs for Feb. 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

5:32 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

6:20 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:59 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

7:05 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

7:17 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

7:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft of a vehicle.

7:36 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

8:04 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

8:50 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal.

9:01 a.m. La. 182 East; Reckless driver.

9:21 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Suspicious person.

9:28 a.m. Law Enforcement Center; Prisoner transport.

10:11 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

10:17 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

10:19 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

10:23 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

11:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:36 p.m. Wyandotte Elementary; Medical.

2:24 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Narcotic Activity.

2:38 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:51 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Follow-up complaint.

2:54 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal.

3:01 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.

4:10 p.m. Diane Drive; Debris in road.

4:25 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

4:52 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

5:30 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

6:19 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:28 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

7 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Cedar Street; Welfare concern.

7:58 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:02 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

9:26 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious subject.

9:52 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Patrol request.

9:56 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

10:36 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

11:10 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Stalled vehicle.

11:32 p.m. Sixth and Bush streets; Suspicious subject.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

12:44 a.m. Second and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious subject.

3:52 a.m. Egle and Second streets; Suspicious subject.

4:29 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Traffic incident.