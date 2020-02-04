Radio Logs for Feb. 3-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 3

6:11 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.

7:43 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Accident.

9:17 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Accident.

9:18 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

10:02 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal.

10:50 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Narcotic activity.

12:03 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Medical.

12:16 p.m. Lake End Park; Animal.

12:29 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal.

12:57 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Assistance.

1:19 p.m. 800 block of Willard Street; Stand by.

1:49 p.m. 800 block of Belanger Street; Stand by.

1:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal.

2:33 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Suspicious person.

2:40 p.m. Berwick Po-lice Department; Inmate transport.

4:28 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

4:37 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Simple battery.

5:17 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

5:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

6:48 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Loud music.

7:02 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

7:27 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

7:36 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

8:26 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Assistance.

8:58 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

9:27 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

10:36 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Complaint.

10:47 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

11:16 p.m. La. 182 and Halsey Street; Assistance.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

12:07 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Utility.

12:21 a.m. Federal Avenue and Ash Street; Arrest.

12:29 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious vehicle.