Radio Logs for Feb. 27-28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 27

5:24 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.

7:49 a.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

8:26 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.

10:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

11 a.m. 9400 block of Frontage Street; Warrant.

11:22 a.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Suspicious subject.

11:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:19 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

1:51 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Hang up call.

2:27 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:27 p.m. 10000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:48 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Stand by.

3:06 p.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.

3:14 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Theft.

3:19 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Lost/found property.

6:03 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Custody issue.

6:50 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

7:19 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

7:54 p.m. 1600 block of Willowbend Drive; Medical.

9:02 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

9:20 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

9:34 p.m. Fire Department Central Station; Animal.

10:45 p.m. Second and Union streets; Complaint.

11:21 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:30 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.

Friday, Feb. 28

3:38 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.

4:17 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Suspicious person.