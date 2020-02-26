Radio Logs for Feb. 24-26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 24
6:31 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.
8:45 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.
11:51 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:44 p.m. Freret and Second streets; Complaint.
1:04 p.m. Greenwood overpass; Traffic incident.
2:53 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
3:32 p.m. Aucoin Street; Recovered property.
3:41 p.m. Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.
6:36 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:39 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Remove subject.
7:57 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
8:12 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
9:07 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
12:25 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Suspicious subject.
5 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
5:47 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Welfare check.
9:25 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal.
11:25 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:03 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical.
1:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.
1:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Removal of subject.
3:55 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Suspicious person.
4:15 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare check.
4:20 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Civil matter.
4:57 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.
7:53 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Welfare concern.
9:13 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Complaint.
9:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:17 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Open door.
10:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:42 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
12:01 a.m. U.S. 90 westbound near Dominos; Assist Berwick Police Department.
12:25 a.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
2:30 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.