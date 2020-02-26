Radio Logs for Feb. 24-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 24

6:31 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

8:45 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.

11:51 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:44 p.m. Freret and Second streets; Complaint.

1:04 p.m. Greenwood overpass; Traffic incident.

2:53 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

3:32 p.m. Aucoin Street; Recovered property.

3:41 p.m. Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.

6:36 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:39 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Remove subject.

7:57 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

8:12 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

9:07 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

12:25 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Suspicious subject.

5 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

5:47 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Welfare check.

9:25 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal.

11:25 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

12:03 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Medical.

1:41 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.

1:59 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Removal of subject.

3:55 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Suspicious person.

4:15 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare check.

4:20 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

4:57 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

7:53 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Welfare concern.

9:13 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:17 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Open door.

10:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:42 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

12:01 a.m. U.S. 90 westbound near Dominos; Assist Berwick Police Department.

12:25 a.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.

2:30 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.