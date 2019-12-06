Radio Logs for December 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 5

5:54 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5:57 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

9:08 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

9:30 a.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Arrest.

10:13 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.

12:11 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:37 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Escort.

12:37 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Arrest.

3:04 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

4:06 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Warrant.

4:12 p.m. 1000 block of Ida Street; Lost and found.

4:48 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Counterfeit bill.

8:12 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

8:23 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Harassment.

9:04 p.m. 6300 block of 182; Drunk person.

Friday, Dec. 6

2:02 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Assistance.