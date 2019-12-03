Radio Logs for December 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 2

6:51 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

6:54 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

7:16 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

7:43 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

8:57 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

9:36 a.m. Second and Adams streets; Suspicious person.

9:54 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

11:22 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:48 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

1:29 p.m. La. 70; Stalled vehicle.

1:29 p.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

2:18 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:38 p.m. Franklin and Maple streets; Traffic incident.

3:39 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:42 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

4:05 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

4:18 p.m. Third Street; Welfare check.

4:24 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Forgery.

4:38 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Harassment.

4:39 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.

4:56 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Frequent patrols.

5 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Forgery.

5:38 p.m. Berwick surrounding area; Be on the lookout.

6:18 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Patrol.

7:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

9:46 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assist.

10:11 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

10:24 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

11:39 p.m. Park Road; Loud music.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

12:59 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:06 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

4:20 a.m. Bowman Street; Animal complaint.