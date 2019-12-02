Radio Logs for December 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Nov. 29

5:54 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Open door.

6:49 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Warrant.

7:46 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; 911 hang up call.

9:39 a.m. 300 block of Ditch Avenue; Speeder.

11:07 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

12:29 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Get belongings.

1:14 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical emergency.

1:36 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Attempted suicide.

2:21 p.m. U.S. 90 exit to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Reckless driver.

2:45 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

2:55 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Unlock vehicle.

3:42 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint/smoke.

5:28 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.

6:09 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

7:05 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Theft.

7:11 p.m. Lake End Park; Accident.

7:13 p.m. Lake End Park; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:02 p.m. Bayou Vista; Assistance.

10:06 p.m. Sixth and Duke streets; Loud music.

10:45 p.m. Lake End Park; Loud music.

11:37 p.m. Northside Trailer Park; Suspicious person.

Saturday, Nov. 30

12:02 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Loud music.

1:04 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.

1:19 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

6:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

8:44 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Complaint.

10:23 a.m. Patterson Police Department; Warrant.

10:31 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.

10:54 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Fire.

11:40 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

12:38 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

1:55 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Street; Complaint.

3:27 p.m. Pine Street near Elm Street; Traffic stop /warrant.

5:34 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Medical.

6:23 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Patrol.

6:37 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

6:43 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Fight.

7:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. Park Road; Reckless driver.

10:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

10:42 p.m. U.S. 90 West by Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

10:45 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

11 p.m. U.S. 90/ La. 70 Junction; Traffic incident.

11:12 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Drunk person.

11:18 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Midnight 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.

12:04 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Harassment.

12:47 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Alarm.

1:31 a.m. Bayou Vista; Be on lookout for armed robbery.

1:40 a.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Mentally unstable woman.

2:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:29 a.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.

2:44 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

2:48 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious person.

2:54 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

3:06 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Lights on at school.

3:55 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Loud music.

4:03 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Open car door.

4:22 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Fight.

4:43 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Unauthorized entry.

6:04 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Trespassing.

9:14 a.m. Park Street; Complaint.

9:20 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

9:43 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.

9:45 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Accident.

11:23 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound Morgan City area; Suspicious person.

12:10 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

12:42 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:19 p.m. 2300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

1:22 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.

2:13 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

4:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:42 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Simple battery.

5:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:38 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Active warrant.

6:50 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:28 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

7:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:57 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:22 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Narcotic smell.

8:24 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.

8:43 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

9:22 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

9:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Active warrant.

11:26 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Fire.

Monday, Dec. 2

12:06 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical.

1:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Simple battery.

3:23 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:07 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:40 a.m. Old Donut Shop; Medical.