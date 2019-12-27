Radio Logs for Dec. 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 26

8:37 a.m. Crowley Po-lice Department; Warrant.

8:40 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:14 a.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Accident.

10:54 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:42 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

1:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

4:12 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

4:44 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Alarm.

4:59 p.m. 700 block of General MacArthur Street; Low lines.

6:25 p.m. Apple Street; Loud vehicle.

6:28 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Scam.

6:52 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Medical.

6:54 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

7:01 p.m. 3200 block of Youngs Road; Patrol.

7:07 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

9:55 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

10:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

10:15 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Fight.

Friday, Dec. 27

3:20 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Fight.