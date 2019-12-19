Radio Logs for Dec. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
7:12 a.m. Federal Avenue and Belanger Street; Accident.
7:24 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
7:27 a.m. Sycamore and Maple streets; Hit and run.
7:44 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Reckless driver.
7:57 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Animal.
8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal.
8:46 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
8:54 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
9:02 a.m. 1800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
9:21 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Animal.
10:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:04 a.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Animal.
10:12 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
10:19 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
10:21 a.m. 7300 block of La.182; 911 hang up call.
11:21 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
11:56 a.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
12:31 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Stand by.
12:39 p.m. Onstead Trailer Park; Arrest.
1:13 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
1:19 p.m. Neighborhood Walmart; Alarm.
1:24 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Mentally unwell person.
1:26 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.
1:27 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.
2:14 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:26 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
3:22 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.
3:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
3:51 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Animal.
4:12 p.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Broken down car.
5:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
6:31 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
7:13 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Assistance.
8:26 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Medical.
8:55 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:10 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Warrant.
Thursday, Dec. 19
12:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:26 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.
2:31 a.m. General McArthur and Sixth streets; Complaint.
3:46 a.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Traffic incident.