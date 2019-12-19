Radio Logs for Dec. 19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:12 a.m. Federal Avenue and Belanger Street; Accident.

7:24 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

7:27 a.m. Sycamore and Maple streets; Hit and run.

7:44 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Reckless driver.

7:57 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Animal.

8:05 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal.

8:46 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

8:54 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

9:02 a.m. 1800 block of Front Street; Complaint.

9:21 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Animal.

10:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:04 a.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Animal.

10:12 a.m. 600 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

10:19 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

10:21 a.m. 7300 block of La.182; 911 hang up call.

11:21 a.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

11:56 a.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

12:31 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Stand by.

12:39 p.m. Onstead Trailer Park; Arrest.

1:13 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

1:19 p.m. Neighborhood Walmart; Alarm.

1:24 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Mentally unwell person.

1:26 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.

1:27 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.

2:14 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:26 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Fight.

3:37 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

3:51 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Animal.

4:12 p.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Broken down car.

5:59 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:31 p.m. 1400 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

7:13 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Assistance.

8:26 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Medical.

8:55 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

9:10 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Warrant.

Thursday, Dec. 19

12:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:26 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Medical.

2:31 a.m. General McArthur and Sixth streets; Complaint.

3:46 a.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Traffic incident.