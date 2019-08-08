Radio Logs for August 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, August 7
6:01 a.m. 1125 Marguerite Street; Battery.
7:24 a.m. Sand pit area; Suspicious vehicle.
7:33 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Escort.
7:43 a.m. Holy Cross; Escort.
7:51 a.m. 1600 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.
8:13 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
9:36 a.m. 1600 block Ridgeway Drive; Medical emergency.
9:36 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.
11:02 a.m. 1100 Marguerite Street; Accident.
11:12 a.m. 1600 block of Parlange Drive; Alarm.
11:56 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Hang up call.
12:42 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Remove a subject.
12:59 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Disturbance.
2:19 p.m. Jail; Arrest/hold.
2:42 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicle.
3:05 p.m. La. 182/Greenwood Overpass; Escort.
3:27 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Escort.
3:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:11 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Avenue; Alarm.
4:35 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
4:56 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Arrest.
9:05 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.
9:55 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Trespassing.
10:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
10:16 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
10:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
11:29 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious activity.
Thursday, August 8
1:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious activity.
3:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.