Radio Logs for August 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, August 7

6:01 a.m. 1125 Marguerite Street; Battery.

7:24 a.m. Sand pit area; Suspicious vehicle.

7:33 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Escort.

7:43 a.m. Holy Cross; Escort.

7:51 a.m. 1600 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

8:13 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

9:36 a.m. 1600 block Ridgeway Drive; Medical emergency.

9:36 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

11:02 a.m. 1100 Marguerite Street; Accident.

11:12 a.m. 1600 block of Parlange Drive; Alarm.

11:56 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Hang up call.

12:42 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Remove a subject.

12:59 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Disturbance.

2:19 p.m. Jail; Arrest/hold.

2:42 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicle.

3:05 p.m. La. 182/Greenwood Overpass; Escort.

3:27 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Escort.

3:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:11 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Avenue; Alarm.

4:35 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

4:56 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Arrest.

9:05 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

9:55 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Trespassing.

10:14 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

10:16 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

10:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

11:29 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Suspicious activity.

Thursday, August 8

1:55 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious activity.

3:04 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.