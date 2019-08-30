Radio Logs for August 30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 29

6:56 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.

7:14 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical call.

7:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

8:04 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

8:08 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Arrest.

8:13 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:31 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

8:49 a.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.

9:14 a.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Harassment.

10:02 a.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

10:10 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical call.

10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical call.

12:06 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

12:30 p.m. Area of Chennault and Halsey streets; Suspicious person.

12:34 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

12:40 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Animal complaint.

1:14 p.m. Dixie Homes; Animal complaint.

1:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Escaped inmate.

1:59 p.m. 700 block of Third Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:35 p.m. Willard Street; Animal complaint.

2:49 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:20 p.m. Walmart; Accident.

3:24 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

3:32 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problem.

4:18 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problem.

5:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Complaint.

5:20 p.m. Belanger And Second; Animal complaint.

5:48 p.m. 600 block of Third; Animal complaint.

5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

6:05 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Theft.

6:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

7:43 p.m. La. 70; Arrest.

7:45 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

7:47 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Reckless operation.

8:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

8:13 p.m. Fig Street; Reckless operation.

10:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

10:34 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Friday, Aug. 30

1:10 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

4:28 a.m. Railroad Av-enue and Myrtle Street; Complaint.