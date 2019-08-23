Radio Logs for August 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Aug. 22
7:27 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and La. 70; Traffic incident.
7:31 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Hit and run.
7:34 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.
9:04 a.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Medical.
9:44 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Trespassing.
9:49 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil matter.
10:02 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Assistance.
10:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:50 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:52 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Frequent patrols.
2:08 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare check.
3:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
5:21 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Assist.
5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:57 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Stalled vehicle.
7:22 p.m. Driving While Intoxicated Check Point; Arrest.
7:59 p.m. David Drive and La. 182; Arrest.
9:04 p.m. Aycock Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subjects.
9:11 p.m. Foot of Greenwood Overpass; Animal in road.
9:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance/arrest.
9:30 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
9:33 p.m. Greenwood Overpass; Suspicious subjects.
10:16 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182; Arrest.
11:28 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Telephone harassment.