Radio Logs for August 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, August 12

6:53 a.m. 1100 block of Shaw Street; Utilities.

10:01 a.m. 90 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:24 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Lost item.

10:38 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Medical.

10:39 a.m. 10 block of Marquis Manor; Alarm.

12:20 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:27 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.

2:06 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Lost item.

2:07 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

2:25 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

3:00 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

4:20 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Accident.

4:33 p.m. Egle Mill Lane and Levee Road; Suspicious person.

5:34 p.m. U.S. 90 Bridge Eastbound; Stalled vehicle.

7:21 p.m. Morgan City High School; Stadium fight.

7:25 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assist.

7:34 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:06 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Juvenile.

9:22 p.m. Louisa Street; Loud music.

9:52 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Threats.

11:01 p.m. 1100 Eighth Street; Alarm.

11:47 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Disturbance.

11:50 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Assist.

Tuesday, August 13

12:02 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Repossess.

12:15 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Minor accident.

12:22 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:05 a.m. Louisa Street; Loud music.