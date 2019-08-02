Radio Logs for August 1

Thursday, August 1

7:38 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Medical.

7:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:23 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.

8:34 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

8:51 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

9:27 a.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Alarm.

9:57 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:26 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:07 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.

12:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:04 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Frequent patrol.

1:36 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Complaint.

4:19 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driving.

4:47 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Court; Animal.

6:07 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Identity theft.

6:47 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Child exchange.

7:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

7:55 p.m. Egle and Shannon streets; Com-plaint.

9:12 p.m. U.S. 90 westbound; Reckless operation.

9:33 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance by fight.

10:57 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Theft.

10:58 p.m. First Street and Railroad Avenue; Medical emergency.

Friday, August 2

12:55 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:55 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

1:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:44 a.m. Mallard Street; Frequent patrol.

2:53 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

4:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.