Port Allen man drowns near Bayou Magazille

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 11:07am

St. Martin Parish deputies have recovered the body of a man who drowned Saturday near Bayou Magazille in Bell River.
They identified the victim as Donald T. Metherne, 58, of Port Allen.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a report of a possible drowning in Belle River, near Bayou Magazille.
Deputies learned Matherne, was swimming with a group of friends near their party barge when they noticed that he had not resurfaced. Initial attempts by the group to locate him were unsuccessful.
Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance from deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and initiated recovery efforts. At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Mary Parish Marine Patrol Division recovered his body.

