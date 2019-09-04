Police: Woman drank, then drove with child in lap

A Morgan City woman went to a business on Federal Avenue to purchase alcohol, drank it at the store and then left with two small children in her vehicle, one in her lap, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Amber Taylor, 30, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child endangerment.

Officers were dispatched to a Federal Avenue business about Taylor purchasing alcohol and consuming it as she walked out of the store. Officers were advised Taylor left the store with two small children in the vehicle. The officers were given a description of the vehicle and located it on Orange Street.

A traffic stop was conducted and Taylor was located with a small child on her lap unrestrained, Blair said. She was given a standardized field sobriety test. She performed poorly on the test and was placed under arrest. She was transported to a local medical facility and a blood sample was drawn for testing. Test results pending testing at the Louisiana State Crime Lab. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 219 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—John Menser, 40, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Friday on a warrant for a charge of contempt of court. Menser was located at the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Carl Wayne Allen Jr., 28, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday on a warrant for charges of six counts failure to appear. Allen turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Jason Paul Cavalier Jr., 44, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant for a charge of simple assault. The warrant stems from a July 30 complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant alleges Cavalier threatened another with bodily harm. He was located at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Steven G. Frazier, 66, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and first offense driving while intoxicated. A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Marguerite and Seventh streets. The driver was identified as Frazier. The officer suspected driver impairment. A standardized field sobriety test was given and Frazier performed poorly on the test. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and was given an Intoxilyzer test where he gave a breath sample of .162 grams %. He was jailed.

—Cody Lee Ambrose, 28, of South Satsuma Road in Walker, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of head lights required, altered motor vehicle inspection sticker, altered temporary license plate and driving under suspension. A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street. The driver was identified as Ambrose.

The officer observed the motor vehicle inspection sticker and temporary license had been altered.

A computer check revealed Ambrose’s license was under suspension and he had no motor vehicle insurance. The officer also observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. He was jailed.

—Gerald Wayne Cooks, 58, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer. Officers were called to a General Hodges Street residence for a domestic disturbance.

Officers came into contact with a person identified as Cooks. Officers learned Cooks had committed a battery on his dating partner, Blair said. During the investigation, Cooks refused to identify himself. He was jailed.

—Stephanie Marie Harvey, 40, of Cane Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of Schedule II fentanyl and warrants for the charges of yield sign violation, second offense possession of Schedule I (marijuana), possession of schedule II (methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, and methylphenidate-hydrochloride), Schedule III (Buprenorphine – hydrochloride), and Schedule IV (alprazolam, carisoprodol, and zolpidem tartrate).

The warrants stem from an April 26 traffic investigation. An officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Harvey. During the traffic stop, she was found in possession of numerous pills, suspected marijuana, and methamphetamine.

The suspect’s narcotics were collected and sent to the crime lab. A warrant was later issued for her arrest. She was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. During the booking process, a correctional officer noticed Harvey attempting to conceal an item. The correctional officer was able to recover the item and identify it as a fentanyl patch. She was additionally charged and jailed.

—Debra Belanger Mills, 49, of Hebert Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Saturday on charges of remaining after forbidden and disturbing the peace. Officers were called to a business on La. 70 about a person causing a disturbance. Officers learned Mills refused to leave the property and was causing a disturbance. She was jailed.

—Jordan Luke Vidos, 34, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for a charge of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana. The warrant stems from a May 6 traffic investigation. During the investigation, Vidos was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

He was located in the area of Third and Freret streets. He was jailed.

—Heather Marie Theriot, 41, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Saturday on warrants for charges of two counts failure to appear. Theriot was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for housing.

A warrant for the City Court of Morgan City was revealed. She was jailed.

—Brett Sanders, 28, of Lagonda Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers were called to a local business on Brashear Avenue in reference to a person causing a disturbance. Officers located Sanders causing a disturbance. He was jailed.

—Jose Flores, 40, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage and second offense driving while intoxicated. A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad and Ditch avenues. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Flores. The officer suspected driver impairment.

A standardized field sobriety test was given and Flores performed poorly on the test. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given an Intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of .220 grams %. He was jailed.

—Carla James Johnson, 57, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for a charge of first-degree rape. The warrant stems from a complaint filed Sept. 1. Officers responded to a call of a person receiving bodily injuries from a battery. Officers learned the injuries were sustained during a sexual assault. During the investigation, Johnson was developed as a suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—Ethan M. Mensman, 22, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Monday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Mensman in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. A warrants check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Daniel Denario Robinson, 21, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:33 a.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers were called to Railroad Avenue about a person appearing to be under the influence outside their residence. Officers came into contact with Robinson. Officers observed he appeared to be in an intoxicated condition. He was jailed.

—Joseph Louis Estay III, 49, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of head lights required, reckless operation of a vehicle, second offense driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license and resisting an officer by flight. A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Duke Street. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled from officers, disregarding several traffic signals. The vehicle fled north on Sixth Street to Aucoin Street before pulling over. The driver was identified as Estay. A computer check revealed Estay did not possess a valid driver’s license.

The officer suspected driver impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given a standardized field sobriety test which he performed poorly on. He was given an Intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of .168 grams %. He was jailed.

—Cassie Rankin, 30, of Faith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers were dispatched to a business on Victor II Boulevard about a person on the property causing a disturbance. Officers learned Rankin was the person causing the disturbance and refusing to leave. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 133 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Charles Russell Mitchell Jr., 39, of Cross Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault. A deputy was dispatched to a location on Nichole Lane in Berwick in response to a subject that was located by the Berwick Police Department who held an active warrant. The deputy made contact with the Berwick Police Department officers and Mitchell. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Chere Rebardi Hartley, 38, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a charge of leash law. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on La. 182 in Patterson in reference to a complaint of dogs that were loose. The deputy made contact with Hartley concerning her dogs that were getting out of her yard. Hartley was arrested and released on a summons to appear Nov. 8.

—Juan Gutierrez-Nolas, 38, of Higuere Atipan De Zurigoza, Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested at 1:24 p.m. Saturday for charges of driving while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, and obstruction of highway. A deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Polaris Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a car parked in the roadway with the engine running and a driver sleeping inside.

The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that she was unsure if the driver was in distress, so she made the complaint. The deputy made contact with the driver, Gutierrez-Nolas, and subsequently conducted a field sobriety in which Gutierrez-Nolas performed poorly. Gutierrez-Nolas was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000, which registered his blood alcohol content at 0.186 grams %. He was jailed with bail set at $3,250.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. A deputy went to a residence to follow up on a theft complaint that had occurred Aug. 9 at another residence in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the juvenile, who admitted to taking money that was not his. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Branch Office for processing. He was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Milton Hernandez, 36, of Barrow Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of second offense driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, attempted escape, resisting arrest or officer, two counts of bribery, open container, no driver’s license and on two warrants for the charges of operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, no driver’s license, failure to carry registration, expired vehicle license, no child restraint and first offense driving while intoxicated.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when they made contact with Hernandez. While the deputies were speaking with Hernandez, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The deputies conducted a standardized field sobriety test on Hernandez in which he performed poorly. Hernandez was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing which showed his blood alcohol content at 0.364 grams %.

During the stop, drugs were also located inside the vehicle. The deputies were advised by dispatch that Hernandez held the active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $34,425.

—Lawrence Joseph Rebardi III, 35, of Fore Road in Denham Springs, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of hit and run driving, careless operation, and driver must be licensed. A deputy assisting with a traffic stop made contact with a passenger of a vehicle, identified as Rebardi. The deputy learned of the active warrant for Rebardi’s arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Humberto Ramirez Lima, 31, of South Houston Drive in Lamar, Texas, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of Schedule II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia when he observed a vehicle cross over the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Lima. Drugs were found inside the vehicle. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Jesus Magana, 19, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Monday for charges of license plate lights required, driving under suspension, and a warrant for burnt headlight and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of Duhon Boulevard near Cajun Way Lane in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with blue license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Magana. The deputy learned that Magana was driving under suspension and had held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Chad Michael Bracamontes, 46, of Rayne Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest or officer, criminal trespass, and turning movements and required signals. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to use proper turn signals. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle continued and increased its speed. The vehicle stopped a short time later and the driver, Bracamontes, began to flee on foot and was apprehended a short time later. Bracamontes was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing where his blood content tested at 0.145 grams %. He was jailed with bail set at $6,250.

—Destiny James Landry, 44, of Robins Nest Lane in Lafayette, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A deputy investigating a traffic incident in the Amelia area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Landry. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Landry held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $60,518.26.

—Verelyn Benjamin Cannon, 60, of Ciro Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A deputy was investigating a crash in Siracusa when he made contact with Cannon. The deputy learned that Cannon held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $5,136.93.

—Jessica Lynn Bourgeois, 39, of Two Brothers Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Monday on charges of theft and criminal trespass. Deputies were dispatched to a local business in Siracusa in reference to a theft. The deputies made contact with an employee who stated that Bourgeois had committed a theft. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Mary Ann Griffin, 50, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Joseph Street in Siracusa in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The deputy made contact with Griffin and was advised by dispatch that Griffin held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with bail set at $6,500.

—Charlie Dionel Kelly Jr., 41, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding and possession of marijuana. A K9 deputy was patrolling the area of Berwick when he observed a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Kelly. K9 Chara was deployed and showed a positive response to the vehicle and a subsequent search yielded marijuana being located inside the vehicle. Kelly was arrested and released on a summons to appear Nov. 8.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Javien J. Francis, 22, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Friday on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer by force or violence, and simple criminal damage to property. He was jailed with bond set at $1,073.

—Christopher Adams, 38, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling and disturbing the peace. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Tyler Brewer, 27, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer failure to comply and disturbing the peace intoxicated. He was jailed with bond set at $587.

—Eliud L. Travino, 34, of San Juan, Texas, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday on charges of no driver’s license and speeding. He was jailed with bond set at $550.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Larry Boudreaux, 62, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving left of center and possession of Schedule II (Sublingual). Officers conducted a traffic stop on a subject driving a lawnmower with a trailer on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver was identified as Boudreaux.

Officers gained consent to search Boudreaux and his mower and trailer. Officers located a pill bottle with an unreadable label that contained white pills that were later identified as a Schedule II narcotic (Sublingual). He was jailed with no bail set.

—Brandon Scott, 31, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday on charges of violation of protection orders and remaining where forbidden. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Guzzetta Drive in reference to Scott being at a residence where he was previously warned by Berwick Police to stay away.

Officers learned from the complainant that Scott was inside the residence with one of her children. Officers learned that there was an active protective order against Scott as well. Officers searched the residence and located Scott hiding under a bed. He was jailed and bond was set at $3,000.