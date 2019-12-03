Police: Traffic stop leads to stolen weapons

A speeding vehicle with six men from Lafayette was stopped by a deputy in Bayou Vista, and drugs and stolen weapons were found, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Austin Michael Hack, 22, of Ginger Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and maximum speed limit.

—Devin Devon Anderson, 19, of West Willow Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

—Daniel Key Jr., 18, of Royal Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

—Ryan Bernard, 19, of Grossie Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

—Tahj Andre James, 19, of Locobia Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of marijuana.

—Dylan Ozene, 19, of Sternberg Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday on three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was sitting stationary on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista running radar when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hack, and five passengers. Through the investigation, drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found. An NCIC check of the weapons showed that the weapons had been reported as stolen through several agencies. Hack, Anderson, Key, Bernard, James and Ozene were jailed with no bail set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jose Juan Cerritos, 40, of West Syls Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of emanation of excessive sound or noise. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on West Syls Lane in reference to a loud music complaint. This was the same address that other deputies had been called to on several occasions for the same complaint. The deputy made contact with Cerritos, who was the resident. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—Koby Christopher Blair, 21, of Marcel Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Deputies were patrolling U.S. 90 eastbound in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Blair. During the stop, marijuana was found on his person. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—David Wayne Hawkins, 60, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of pit bulls regulated. A deputy made contact with Hawkins, who held an active warrant for his arrest, while patrolling the area of James Street in Morgan City. He was jailed with bail set at $100.

—Terry Lee Toups, 59, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Friday on active warrants for failure to obtain special identification card (sex offender), failure to provide notification as a sex offender or child predator and failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee. A booking deputy made contact with Toups when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Jerome Williams, 42, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting officer or arrest and on an active warrant for the charge of battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Columbus Avenue in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with the complainant who gave information concerning the situation and made contact with Williams who was involved in the disturbance and also held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Koby Christopher Blair, 21, of Marcel Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at noon Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 eastbound in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross the solid white line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Calloway, and a passenger, identified as Blair. During the stop, drugs belonging to Blair and Calloway were found, Smith said. Blair was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7. Calloway was jailed and later released on a $6,000 bond.

—Delwin Kenshawn Sylvester, 33, of Brocato Lane in Raceland, was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of Barrow Street in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with a headlight that wasn’t lit.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sylvester. Dispatch advised that Sylvester’s license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—Malcomb Jerome Williams III, 20, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear for the charges of simple burglary and simple damage to property. Deputies were traveling east on La.182 in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle cross the fog line and continue to drive on the shoulder. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Williams. Dispatch advised the deputies that Williams held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Stephine Dee Babin, 39, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Sunday on three active Terrebonne Parish warrants on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, three counts of theft, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of drug paraphernalia.A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to Babin, who held active warrants through Terrebonne Parish.

The deputy made contact with Babin and advised her of the active warrants. Babin was jailed and is being held for another agency.

—Teddra Renee Dauphine, 26, of Rodeo Road in Abbeville, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of two counts no child restraint, switched license plate/stolen license plate, no record of insurance, driving under suspension and driving on right side of road-exceptions. A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 West in the area of Shady Side for a reckless driver complaint. The deputy observed the vehicle driving over the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. Dispatch advised the deputy that the driver Dauphine’s license was suspended. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 188 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Palmer Cox, 54, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for the charge of theft under $1,000.

The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Sept. 15.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were able to identify Cox as the person involved in the theft and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Saturday, Cox was located and placed under arrest at the Patterson Police Department. He was transported to

the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Chance Joseph Boudreaux, 25, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 5:39 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lighting, first offense possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Boudreaux. K-9 Lady was deployed and searched around the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Lady gave a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. A computer check revealed Boudreaux was a convicted felon. He was jailed.

—Harold Allen Sheets, 36, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. on a warrant for criminal mischief, criminal trespass and burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Officers located Sheets at his residence and placed him under arrest on an outstanding warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Oct. 19. Sheets was identified as the suspect entering a residence and committing a theft and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was jailed.

—James Drew, 47, of Sixth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Drew was located and placed under arrest at the Patterson Police Department on warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Dajia Zhane’ Johnson, 22, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Saturday on charges of expired vehicle inspection sticker, no driver’s license and no vehicle insurance and on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Pine Street and Elm Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Johnson. A computer check revealed he did not have a valid driver’s license nor motor vehicle insurance. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant. He was jailed.

—Delanor Mathew Verdun, 72, of Verdun Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 11 p.m. Saturday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving at an extremely slow rate of speed on U.S. 90. The officer also observed several vehicles had to swerve to avoid crashing into the rear of the vehicle.

The officer utilized a radar to clock the vehicle traveling 26 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. The officer suspected driver impairment and conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Verdun performed poorly on the test and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and was giving a test for intoxication. He submitted a breath sample of .101g%. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Demetrius Curtis Paul, 42, of Gloria Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Sunday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Paul in the parking of a local business on La. 182. When Paul exited his vehicle, officers could detect the odor of suspected marijuana. K-9 Dally was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Dally indicated the presence of illegal narcotics and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Vicki Melton, 56, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Officers were called to an address on La. 182 to investigate a disturbance. When officers arrived, witnesses identified Melton as the person causing the disturbance. She was jailed.

—Demarcus Deshawn McNeal, 22, of Cypermont Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Belanger Street. McNeal was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. When officers attempted to arrest McNeal, he attempted to run. Officers were able to secure McNeal in handcuffs and place him under arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Destany E. Garrison, 24, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless operation and no driver’s license on person. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Keandra M. Ruffin, 23, of Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Friday on charges of driver’s license suspended, no insurance, expired license plate, use of multiple beam load lighting equipment and headlights required. She was jailed and released on her own recognizance.

—Veronica J. Boudreaux, 24, of Eves Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Friday on a charge of first offense driving while intoxicated. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Albert F. Rollinson Sr., 41, of Friefrica Street in Terrytown, was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed and released on a $77 bond.

—Aaron M. Johnson, 32, of Chatsworth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed and released on a $77 bond.

—Vivian Oropesa, 35, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of allowing an unlicensed person to drive. She was jailed with bond set at $598.

—Palmer Cox IV, 54, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Morgan City Police Department for the charge of theft under $1,000 and warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charges of failure to use headlights, stop sign violation and driver’s license suspended. He was jailed and released on a $577 bond.

—Abriahn Baker, 23, of Eighth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Friday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and resisting by not complying. He was jailed with bond set at $562.

—Taj Michael Broussard, 23, of Texas Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Friday on charges of no seatbelt, no driver’s license and fourth offense possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Lakesha Renee Griffin, 24, of Hammond Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding 11-15 mph over the posted speed limit. She was jailed with bond set at $604.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Robert Perry, 61, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for second degree battery by domestic violence. Officers conducted a traffic stop on La.182 for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Perry. A warrants check was conducted and learned that Perry had an active warrant through Berwick Police Department The warrant stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 23, 2007. He was jailed with no bail set.