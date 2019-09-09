Police: Teacher gets grabbed breaking up fight

A teacher attempted to separate two students involved in a verbal fight and ended up grabbed by a student, Morgan City Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Ju’Kobie Matthews, 18, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on charges of battery on a school teacher and disturbing the peace.

Matthews was arrested after officers responded to a call of a battery on a school teacher. Officers learned that Matthews was involved in a verbal confrontation with another student. As a teacher attempted to separate the students, Matthews grabbed the teacher, Blair said.. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 45 calls for service and the following arrests were made.

—Dawn Height, 50, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, distribution of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Timothy Tindell, 45, of La. 182 in Morgan City was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Thursday on charges of distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, possession of Schedulev II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, possession of Schedulev III controlled dangerous substance Suboxone, on a warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court for a charge of domestic abuse battery, and on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on the charges of switched license plate and no insurance.

—Sonya Rebardi, 49, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were investigating a shoplifting complaint at a La.182 business when they identified Rebardi as one of the suspects. Officers were able to locate Rebardi and went to a Railroad Avenue to speak with a second suspect, Height. As officers went to speak with Height they saw her look out of the front window and run, Blair said. A male subject, identified as Tindell then answered the door. Height was detained at which time officers noticed suspected methamphetamine. Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence and also located suboxone. All of the subjects were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Leroy James Bailey, 34, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated assault involving domestic violence, domestic abuse child endangerment, and attempted first degree rape.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Garden City in reference to an animal cruelty complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated he heard Bailey arguing with the victim and it became physical. During the investigation, Bailey was developed as the suspect in the assault. He was jailed.

—Chad Michael Carmouche, 39, of Justa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to pay registration fee and failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Deputies made contact with Carmouche at his residence on the active warrant for his arrest after receiving information of his whereabouts. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Cameron Michael Guidry, 21, of Comeaux Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on charges of expired/no inspection sticker and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near North Frontage Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Guidry. During the stop, the deputy was advised that Guidry was operating with a suspended license. Guidry was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Brittany Nicole Burbante, 29, of Leslie Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear for drug court on the charges of possession of heroin and theft of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000. She was jailed with bail set at $200,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Lennis Paray Jr., 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Schedule III methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance synthetic marijuana, and violation of controlled dangerous substance in drug-free zone.

—Brittan Boudreaux, 35, of Lizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substance in drug-free zone.

Officers were called to a residence on Fourth Street in Berwick in reference to Paray Jr. being present where forbidden. Two male subjects were located and identified as Paray and Boudreaux. Paray was observed discarding something and it was learned that he tried to discard synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine. Boudreaux was also found in possession of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both were jailed with no bond set.

—Johnny Francois, 40, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on charges of red light violation, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, possession of a legend drug, and first offense driving while intoxicated. Officers were on patrol in the area of U.S. 90 at La. 182 when they observed a vehicle disregard the red traffic signal and proceeded over the U.S. 90 bridge towards Morgan City. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped, however took off again. After traveling a few blocks, the vehicle stopped and officers made contact with the driver identified as Francois. Officers indicated that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found Gabapentin pills. Francois was suspected of swallowing marijuana. Officers learned that Francois was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Francois was placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick Police Dept. where he submitted to a field sobriety test and also submitted to the states breath test with the results of .000g%. Due to officers suspecting that Francois was under the influence of narcotics, he was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center where he consented to a blood alcohol kit with results pending. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Carl Williams, 35, of Beau Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Friday for charges of first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and speeding 80/45. An officer was on patrol in the area of La. 182 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated the front radar which indicated the vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph posted zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Williams. Officers observed that Williams appeared to be impaired and also detected a strong odor of alcohol. Officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test, however, Williams refused. Williams was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Police Department where he refused to take the state’s breath test. A search warrant was prepared and obtained to have his blood drawn. Williams was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center where a blood sample was collected with results pending. He was jailed with no bond set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Johnny L. Mire, 55, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. He was jailed with bond set at $357.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Magan Renee Gaudet, 28, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. On June 10, deputies responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Aristle Road in Bayou L’ourse.

Through the investigation, deputies determined that Gaudet and another female were seated in a car at which time an argument erupted. At some point, Gaudet is accused of striking the victim in the face with a baseball bat. She was jailed.