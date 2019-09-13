Police: Suspect tried to flee on foot

A Morgan City man in possession of meth tried to flee from arrest and ended up struggling on the ground with officers, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Wayne Curtis Demarco, 49, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws drug-free zone.

Officers were called to a local business on Brashear Avenue about an individual in the store under the influence. Officers came into contact with Demarco and observed he was under the influence. When officers attempted to detain Demarco, he pulled away and attempted to flee on foot, Blair said. As he struggled with officers, they fell to the ground at which time the officer was able to handcuff Demarco. He was located in possession of suspected methamphetamine within a drug-free zone, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Robert Joseph Gussman Jr., 46, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Gussman was located at St. Tammany Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Chad Mitchelle Ferguson, 25, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Ferguson was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Robert John Skipper, 38, of Dora Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for four counts of failure to appear. Skipper was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Darell Jonic Gash, 38, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on July 17. Gash was identified as committing a battery on another person. A warrant was issued and Gash was located Wednesday on Federal Avenue. He was jailed.

—David W. Mire, 43, of Velma Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Mire on First Street. A warrants check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 43 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Erik Honroe Guillory, 32, of Rosemary Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contempt of protective order. Guillory was located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kenneth Bobby Francis, 43, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday for charges of failure to obtain a special identification card (sex offender) and failure to register as a sex offender, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Francis was located at a local business on La. 182 in Morgan City when deputies made contact with him. Deputies were aware of the active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Troy Perez, 54, of Moon Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday on three warrants on the charges of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and second offense possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Bayou Vista when they observed Perez on Field Road. Detectives were aware of the active warrants for his arrest and made contact with him. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Dawna Jean Halverson, 47, of Sebby Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana). Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Canal Street and Field Road in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and the passenger, identified as Halverson. During the stop, drugs were found, Smith said. Halverson was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 2.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.