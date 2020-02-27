Police: Speeding driver had stolen gun, marijuana

A vehicle stopped for going 75 mph on U.S. 90 was found to contain marijuana and a gun, Berwick Police David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Trennon Ja’Brian Davis, 21, of Shlesterway Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it was clocked traveling at 75 mph in a 55 mph posted speed zone on westbound U.S. 90 and the driver was identified as Davis. It was learned that Davis did not have a driver’s license and that a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Davis and a passenger were removed from the vehicle and officers conducted a search which revealed marijuana and a handgun, which was reported stolen in New Iberia. He was jailed with no bond set.

Leonard also reported the following arrests:

—Miranda Topham, 38, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Saturday on charges of first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, two headlamps required and driving under suspension. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on La. 182 near Tournament Boulevard for swerving in and out of the lane of travel and the vehicle was observed to have a burnt headlamp. The driver was identified as Topham and her license was found to be suspended. Officers suspected impairment on the part of Topham and uncovered evidence indicating that she was impaired on narcotics. She performed poorly on a standardized filed sobriety test and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Berwick Police Department where she provided a sample of .000g% BAC. She consented to a urine sample and a sample was collected with results pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab. She was jailed with a $4,000 bond set.

—Tyler Sylvester, 20, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Sunday on charges of second offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a residence on Versen Street for a disturbance. Sylvester was identified as the person causing the disturbance and the complainant wished to have Sylvester removed from the residence. While Sylvester was putting items into his vehicle, officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. He was jailed and later released on a $2,500 bond.

—Brandon Lahoste, 23, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Sunday on a warrant from the Berwick Police Department for the charge of criminal mischief. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Trevino Street for a traffic violation and the driver was identified as Lahoste. A warrants check revealed that Lahoste held a warrant through the Berwick Police Department for criminal mischief. The warrant steams from an investigation that took place on April 2, 2019, in which Lahoste tampered with another person’s property and a warrant for his arrest was prepared. He was jailed and later released on a $301 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 77 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Sean Matthew Bernard, 31, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday on charges of turn signal violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to dim headlights. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Bernard. Bernard was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Leo Griffin Vaughn, 42, of Chatsworth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Monday on a warrant for unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Feb. 23. Vaughn was identified as entering a residence without consent and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Feb. 24 Vaughn was located on La. 182 and was placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—Jordan Granger, 30, of North Everett Street in Morgan City, was placed under arrest at 9:28 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of a legend drug and disturbing the peace. Officers came into contact with Granger on La. 182. Officers observed Granger was in an intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and was found to be in possession of a suspected legend drug. He was jailed.

—Glynn Anthony Guidry Jr., 39, of Carline Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper turning at intersection, no motor vehicle insurance and first offense driving while intoxicated and on warrants for seven counts of failure to appear. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal and Brashear avenues. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Guidry. The officer suspected impairment and a field sobriety test was given that Guidry performed poorly on. A computer check revealed the vehicle Guidry was driving was not insured and a warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given an intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of 0.237g%. He was jailed.

—Dean Joseph Beranek, 34, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and no motor vehicle insurance. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 and Federal Avenue. The driver was identified as Beranek. A computer check revealed his license was under suspension and the vehicle he was driving was not insured. He was jailed.

—Gerald Jones Jr., 19, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Jones turned himself into the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Daniel L. Bushnelle, 61, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and Levee Road.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Bushnell who was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was jailed.

—Derek Gould Jr., 34, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on charges of stop sign violation and driving under suspension. An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Marguerite and Ninth Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Gould. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 64 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Skye Davie Vanduzee, 34, of Broussard Street in Delcambre, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension. Vanduzee was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Drake Paul Segura, 22, of Inez Drive in Sorrell, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Monday on a charge of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Segura was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Keith Anthony Davis, 35, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday on charges of expired license plate and driving under suspension. Davis was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Curtis Allen Davis, 51, of Willow Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and failure to maintain automobile liability insurance. Davis was later released on his own recognizance.

—Arthur Donald Lacoste Jr., 53, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of indecent behavior with juvenile(s) and sexual battery. He was jailed with bail set at $250,000.

—Ericka Rose Cuvillier, 31, of Darlene Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Justine Mccoy, 36, of Gumpoint Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, open container and improper lane usage. Mccoy was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Wesley D. Landry, 25, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of hit and run, simple criminal damage to property, littering and false report of criminal mischief. Landry was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Colby Joseph Trahan, 27, of Smith Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on an Iberia Parish warrant for criminal damage to property. Trahan is being held for another agency.

—Juvenile male, 17, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons on behalf of persons under 21. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juvenile male, 17, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday on charges of theft and unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons on behalf of persons under 21. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 41, of Nini Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Travis J. Morin, 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Monday on charges of prohibited acts distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated flight from an officer, suspended driver’s license and obedience to police officers, weights and standards. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Quinten A. Bradford, 40, of Rice Drive in Dallas, TX, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Monday on charges of stop sign violation, reckless operation, general speed law and resisting an officer by flight in a vehicle. He was jailed with bond set at $1,500.