Police responded to disturbance at local medical facility

Morgan City Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance between two individuals visiting a local medical facility on Marguerite Street today at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

The caller advised of a possible weapon that may be involved. Officers responded to the scene and one arrest was made. A knife was located at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and more information will be released at a later time.