Police Report for July 29

Staff Report

A suspicious person complaint led to the arrest of a Patterson man for three active warrants alleging neglect of family, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

—Dowayne Charlot, 43, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Sunday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of two counts criminal neglect of family and open container.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Garden City in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The deputies made contact with Charlot and learned that he had active warrants for his arrest. Charlot was jailed with bail being set at $10,260.50.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 118 complaints, and the following arrests were made:

—Sheila Antoniette Gallow, 33, of 11th Street in Crowley, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of simple criminal damage to property under $500 and criminal trespass.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Gallow. The deputy learned that Gallow held an active warrant for her arrest. Gallow was jailed and released on her own recognizance.

—TreLunn Celestine, 24, of Providence Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Friday for charges of driving under suspension, improper lane usage, and possession of marijuana. A deputy was traveling westbound on U.S. 90 near Zenor Road in Patterson when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Celestine. The deputy learned that Celestine was driving under suspension. During the investigation, drugs were found. Celestine was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Devon Edward Marsh, 27, of Ciro Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and driving under suspension. A deputy was traveling eastbound on La. 182 in Siracusa when he observed a vehicle missing a passenger-side mirror. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Marsh. The deputy learned that Marsh was driving under suspension. Marsh was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Dakota Breeze Kleimann, 25, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant for simple battery involving domestic violence. A deputy was assisting with a traffic stop on U.S. 90 west in Patter-son when he made contact with Kleimann. The deputy learned that Kleimann held an active warrant for her arrest. Kleimann was jailed and no bail has been set.

—Madison Young Jr., 69, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday on charges of turning movements and required signals, driving under suspension, open container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shelia Marie Ruffin, 62, of Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was assisting with a traffic stop on James Street in Siracusa when he made contact with Young and Ruffin. The deputy learned that Young was driving under suspension. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was found in Ruffin’s possession. Young and Ruffin were jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Victor L. Crane, 52, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday for charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving while intoxicated first offense, and possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. A deputy was traveling west on La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Crane.

While the deputy was speaking with Crane, he could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage emit-ting from Crane. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test in which Crane performed poorly. Crane was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000, which he refused. Crane was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed. Bail has been set at $3,250.

—Heide Renee’ Sams, 40, of Polaris Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Saturday for charges of misuse of 911 and disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Polaris Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a trespassing complaint through 911. The deputy made contact with Sams who stated that two subjects were trespassing on the roof of her residence, however, no persons were observed to have been on the roof. The deputy learned that Sams was warned on previous occasions about calling 911 for non-emergency purposes. Sams was jailed. Bail has been set at $750.

—Brandon Lee Guidry, 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a motor vehicle not covered by security. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Patterson in reference to removing a subject from a residence. Deputies made contact with Guidry. Deputies learned that Guidry held an active warrant for his arrest. Guidry was jailed with bail being set at $478.

—Stacy Gerald Verdun, 49, of Lincoln Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespass. A deputy was dispatched to Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista in reference to a trespassing complaint. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that Verdun trespassed on her property. Verdun was jailed with bail being set at $1,000.

—Julia McIntyre Bailey, 58, of Two Brothers Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Bailey. The deputy learned that she was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bailey was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Jody Ray Cubbedge Jr., 43, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension.

—Jacey Naquin, 40, of West Fourth Street in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Sunday for charges of obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling La. 182 near Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a subject who was known to have a suspended driver’s license driving a vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Cubbedge, and a passenger was indentified as Naquin. Drugs belonging to Naquin were located. Cubbedge was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16. Naquin was jailed with no bail set.

—Meghan Lynn Cheramie, 27, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of contempt of court. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal while making a right turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the passenger as Cheramie. The deputy learned that Cheramie held an active warrant for her arrest. Cheramie was jailed and bail has been set at $700.

—A female juvenile, 10, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Patterson in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with the complainant and witnesses who stated that the female juvenile had committed a battery. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juan Chavez, 18, of Second Street in Amelia, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Sunday on charges of improper lane usage, turning movements and required signals, resist-ing an officer by flight, possession of marijuana, possession of THC wax, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of Duhon Boulevard in Amelia when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Chavez. During the investigation, drugs were found. Chavez was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 139 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Friday on warrants for criminal trespass and criminal mischief tampering with property. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Friday of a subject entering onto a property and tampering with the surveillance camera. Detectives were able to identity Johnson and obtained an arrest warrant. Johnson was located at his residence on Laural Street. He was jailed.

—Natasha S. Lancelin, 43, of Lancelin Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute, possession of Xanax, and possession of a legend drug. Lancelin was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for housing from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center. While Lancelin was being booked, a correctional officer found suspected Xanax and Paroxetine Hydrochloride concealed in a container of deodorant that was in her property. She was jailed.

—Ernest Sentel Oneal, 37, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Oneal on Fifth Street. A warrants check revealed an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Celeste Nicole Naverre, 37, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Saturday on a charge of remaining after forbidden. Officers were called to an Apple Street residence in reference to a person refusing to leave the residence. Officers came into contact with Naverre who was refusing to leave the property. She was jailed.

—Juan Dimas, 43, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery. Officers were called to Myrtle Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned from witnesses that Dimas had committed a battery on another person. He was jailed.

—Scott A. Barbier, 49, of Florence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Saturday on a charge of abuse of toxic vapors. Officers were called to a residence on Florence Street in reference to Barbier inhaling intoxicating vapors. Officers came in contact with Barbier who was in an intoxicated state. He was jailed.

—Katherine Joanna Contreras, 36, of Ridge-way Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation and hit and run. Officers were called to Diane Drive in reference to a hit and run crash investigation. Officers learned Contreras had struck a parked vehicle during the early morning hours and left the scene. During the investigation, officers spoke to Contreras on Diane Drive. She was jailed.

—Jeremie A. Hanks, 42, of Brownell Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace and a warrant for failure to appear. Officers were called to Brownell Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned from witnesses that Hanks was causing a disturbance prior to police arriving. A warrants check revealed an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jason Toan Le, 32, of Woodland Drive in Marrero, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, switched plates, failure to register vehicle and no insurance. He was jailed and released upon payment of bond totaling $1,039.

—Bryan Joseph Ritz-heimer, 43, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery. He was jailed and bond is set at $667.

—Adontay Rayshaun Owens, 21, of Railroad Avenue #8 in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Monday on charges of remaining where forbidden. He was jailed and bond is set at $332.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Tori Smith, 25, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday on a warrant for theft, criminal trespassing and resisting an officer. She was jailed.

—Lennis Paray, 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for simple criminal damage to property and a warrant for disturbing the peace fifth offense. He was jailed with a $756 bond set.