Police: Man shoplifted, forced way into home

A shoplifter who assaulted a local store’s employee and fled into a residence he forced himself into in an attempt to hide, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Joseph Young, 50, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of theft under $1,000, simple battery, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a local business on La.182 about a shoplifter. When officers arrived, they were informed the shoplifter fled on foot.

While officers searched the area, they were informed the shoplifter had forced his way into a nearby residence. Officers located the shoplifter, identified as Young, hiding inside the residence. When officers attempted to arrest Young, he began to physically resist, Blair said. Officers were able to secure Young in handcuffs and place him under arrest. The investigation revealed Young had concealed several items valued at $100.00 on his person while in the store, Blair said.

A store employee attempted to stop Young from leaving the store at which time Young committed a battery on the employee before fleeing the store. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 47 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Naomi Beth Pitre, 34, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. on charges of theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of Schedule V controlled dangerous substance (Xanax). Officers were called to a local business on Seventh Street about a shoplifter. Officers were advised by store employees they witnessed Pitre concealing merchandise on her person. Upon the officer making contact with Pitre, they found stolen merchandise concealed on her person. She was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Xanax. She was jailed.

—Courtney Marie Schahn, 23, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a drug-free zone and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

—Jerron Jamal Granger, 30, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at an Arenz Street residence with the assistance of St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located Schahn, Granger and a small infant inside the residence. Investigators located suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in the possession of Schahn, Blair said. Granger was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. The residence was located within a drug-free zone. Schahn and Grander were jailed.

—Larry Garrett Barnett, 40, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse child endangerment and aggravated assault. Officers were called to a Sixth Street residence about a domestic disturbance. Officers learned Barnett had threated the victim with a knife in front of a small child. Bernett was located at the residence and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

—John Washington, 64, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Officers investigating a suspicious person complaint on Mallard Street came into contact with Washington. During the officer’s investigation, Washington was found in possession of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sales. He was jailed.

—Jill M. Parker, 45, of Two Brothers Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Thursday on warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Jill Parker at a local motel on La.182. A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City and 16th District Court held active warrants. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Daniel Michael Elliott, 20, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, threatening a public official and obstruction of highway. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject who had been walking in the middle of the roadway and was acting suspiciously. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Elliott. Through the investigation, Elliott became loud and threatened the deputy. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

Tyler Kapp, 28, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Officers were patrolling the area of Pacific Street when they observed a subject on the railroad tracks and a parked vehicle nearby. Upon making contact with the subject, identified as Kapp, officers indicated that he appeared to be impaired. During the course of the investigation, officers gained consent to search the vehicle and later located synthetic marijuana. Kapp was placed under arrest and also found to be in possession of another bag of synthetic marijuana on his person. He was jailed with bond set at $2,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Frank Peavy, 47, of Gerami Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespass. He was jailed and released on a bond of $404.

—Lacey Nicole Yates, 36, of Willowbend Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension. She was jailed and released on a bond of $437.

—Patrick Thomas, 47, of Feu Follet Road in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drug without a prescription. He was jailed with no bond set.