Police: Man arrested on stolen vehicle charge

Officers arrested a Patterson man on a stolen vehicle charge and found suspected marijuana after he borrowed a vehicle but didn’t return it, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Jason Anderson, 38, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first offense possession of marijuana.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182 due to a reported stolen vehicle. Officers arrived in the area and found the vehicle along with Anderson who was driving. Officers spoke with Anderson and located suspected marijuana. Officers determined that Anderson was given permission to use the vehicle but had not returned it. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 53 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Brittany Jones, 26, of Lloyd Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for failure to pay fines for the charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and for no driver’s license on person. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department from another agency and jailed.

—Charlotte Celestine, 34, of U.S. 90 in Patterson, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the 16th Judicial District court on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Officers came into contact with Celestine on La. 182 in Morgan City and learned of an outstanding warrant from the 16th Judicial District Court. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Brittany Sierra Jones, 26, of Lloyd Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. She was jailed with no bail set and later transported to another agency on other active warrants.

—Jamal Sparrow Jr., 18, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Brandon Stratton, 20, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday on a Berwick Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things. Stratton was transferred to another agency.

—Antoine Leroy Reid, 28, of 10th Street in Slidell, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things, disturbing the peace by offensive words and attempted disarming of a peace officer. Because he was incarcerated in a different parish on his original court date, Reid was released with a new court date of April 23.

—Isaac Joseph Jr., 52, of Hunting Road in Franklin, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no license plate and driving under suspension. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Jerome Williams, 42, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting arrest or officer and battery on a police officer. He was jailed and later released on a $6,000 bond.

—Jermaine Paul Crowley, 39, of Robertson Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and parole violation. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Jeremie Alton Norwood Hanks, 42, of Brownell Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Saijah Danne, 23, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijauana and littering. Danne was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Johnny P. Caruso, 21, of La. 18 West in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and first offense driving while intoxicated. He was jailed and later released on a $2,750 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Lasey Ann Lory, 24, of Myrtle Street in Lockport, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of speeding 15 mph over the limit. She was jailed and later released on a $313 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.