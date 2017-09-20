Police: Intoxicated suspect fired gun in Morgan City

Two people were arrested Tuesday on La. 182 in Morgan City after one of them allegedly discharged a gun while he was intoxicated, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release. No one was hit by the gunfire.

—Brandon Reeves, 23, of Mockingbird Lane in Walker, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

—Angel Strickland, 25, of Honey Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to shots being fired. Officers arrived, and Reeves was identified as a suspect and found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Reeves stated that he obtained a firearm from his vehicle and discharged it. Police found evidence corroborating Reeves’ account, Blair said.

During the investigation, a woman became involved and began yelling and using profanity. The female was identified as Strickland, who was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Reeves and Strickland were jailed.

Blair reported responding to 34 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Kelly M. Verdun, 46, of Lincoln Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Stacy G. Verdun, 47, of Lincoln Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Greenwood Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived where Kelly Verdun and Stacy Verdun were identified as the parties involved in the dispute, Blair said. Officers learned that the duo had struck each other while engaged in an argument, Blair said. Both suspects were jailed.

—Tagger M. Rosson, 20, of Dawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation

Rosson was located and arrested at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. Rosson was jailed.

—Joseph J. Thibodeaux, 19, of Wes Ivert Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for probation violation.

Thibodeaux was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Thibodeaux was jailed.

—Erick Deleon, 23, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

Deleon was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Deleon was jailed.

—Magan R. Gaudet, 26, of Parro Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine.

Gaudet was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Gaudet was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—John Buck Jr., 30, of Ricohoc Drive in Ricohoc, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy assigned to the warrants section located Buck at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin on the warrant. Buck was jailed with bail set at $2,140.76

—Nathan Lovell III, 24, of Riverview Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

Lovell was also arrested on a warrant from Assumption Parish for failure to appear on the charge of theft. A deputy located Lovell at a home on Ledoux Circle in Patterson on the warrants. While searching Lovell, the deputy located a small amount of marijuana, Hebert said. Lovell was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $12,200.

—Magan Gaudet, 26, of Ledoux Circle in Patterson, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A deputy went to Ledoux Circle to locate a person wanted on warrants. The deputy came into contact with Gaudet and located the active warrant for her arrest. Gaudet was jailed with bail set at $15,000.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Tiffany K. Vice, 31, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug and three counts of possession of Schedule IV drugs. Vice was jailed with no bail set yet.