Police: Gun, drugs, money lead to arrest

Staff Report

A narcotics search warrant led police to a large amount of drugs, cash and a handgun in a River Road residence, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Peter Dupre, 60, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Monday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Vonda Dupre, 56, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Monday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers with the Berwick Police Department with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the Dupre’s residence on River Road. Officers made contact with Vonda and Peter Dupre. A search of the residence resulted in finding a large amount of marijuana along with Xanax pills, items of drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of U.S. currency. It was learned that the marijuana and Xanax pills were destined to sell and that the monies were derived from the illegal sales of narcotics. During the search, a handgun was located in the residence. Both were jailed.

Leonard also reported the following arrests:

—Garry Elliott, 35, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).

—Brandie Ramsour, 40, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday on a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of stop sign violation.

—Stephanie Farison, 28, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Antoinette Farison, 60, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).

Officers responded to a disturbance call on River Road where an odor of Marijuana was detected coming from the residence. Elliott was found to have marijuana on his person, Leonard said. Consent was given to search the residence at which time Marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence. It was later learned that the marijuana belonging to S. Farison was destined to be sold. A warrants check revealed that Ramsour had an active warrant for her arrest. All were jailed.

—Robert Carter Askew, 53, of Techeview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Monday for warrants on the charges of domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery and hit-and-run driving. Askew turned himself in to the Berwick Police Department for the active warrants. The warrants stem from an incident on Sept. 8 where Askew is accused of committing a battery on a victim and allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle with his own vehicle and left the scene. He was jailed.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Ryan Vaughn, 35, of Katelyn Street in Shriever, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for Assumption Parish for failure to appear on charges of simple burglary.

—Lawrence Garrett, 23, of Railroad Alley in Gibson, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Monday on a charge of second offense possession of synthetic marijuana, and warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, probation violation, contempt of court and possession of synthetic marijuana. Officers were called to a La .182 business due to possible drug activity and were given a description of a vehicle which they located at the business.

Officers located Vaughn and Garrett and learned that both subjects had outstanding warrant. Officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in property belonging to Vaughn, Blair said. Garrett was found to be in possession of suspected Synthetic Marijuana found on him during a search. Both were jailed.

—Paul Daigle, 41, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Monday on warrants for City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on the charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace, and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers located Daigle at a Federal Avenue residence at which time officers knew of warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Surgio Sumano-Garcia, 55, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Monday on charges of first offence driving while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vehicle. Detectives on La. 182 noticed a male subject in a vehicle yelling at them and they noticed that the subject appeared to have slurred speech. Detectives saw the vehicle cross the center line and swerving between the two lanes of travel.

Detectives stopped the driver who was identified as Garcia. Garcia seemed intoxicated and did poorly on a field sobriety test. Garcia was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he submitted to a breath sample with the results of 0175 g%. He was jailed.

—Wayne Demarco Jr., 30, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of Scheduled II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants for the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone. Detectives patrolling the area of Brashear Avenue came into contact with Demarco knowing that he had outstanding warrants. Officers arrested Demarco on the outstanding warrants and during a search found him to be in possession of syringes and suspect methamphetamine. The warrants stemmed from a previous narcotics investigation. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Kacy Lynn Sons, 34, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Sons was located at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with bail set at $17,620.85.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Aaron Johnson, 33, of Third Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding 25 miles per hour in a 15 miles per hour zone and driver’s license suspended. He was jailed with bond set at $582.