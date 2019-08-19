Police: Burglary call leads to drug arrest, too

Staff Report

A Morgan City man was arrested early Thursday morning and accused of burglarizing a home, and now also faces drug-related charges, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Brandon James Martin, 33, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. Thursday on charges of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine (2-28 grams), possession of anabolic steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance-drug-free zone.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress call on Clements Street. Officers located Martin on the property and learned Martin had been removed from the property a few days earlier. During the investigation, they learned Martin entered the residence without permission. He was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, anabolic steroids, and drug paraphernalia.

Martin was located within a posted drug-free zone. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Gary J. Johnson, 44, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (2-28 grams). The Morgan City Police Department received a call of a suspicious person on North Third Street. Officers located Johnson who matched the description. While officers were speaking to Johnson they observed he was attempting to conceal a small plastic bag in his mouth, Blair said. Officers were eventually able to retrieve the plastic bag containing suspected Methamphetamine. He was jailed.

—Brittan Michael Boudreaux, 34, of Elizabeth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for a charge of eighteen counts failure to appear. Boudreaux was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking on outstanding warrants held by City Court -of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Timothy Collier, 20, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on a warrant for a charge of nine counts failure to appear. Timothy Collier was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking on outstanding warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Caleb McCaa, 23, of South Leon Drive in Gheens, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle following another vehicle too closely.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as McCaa. Through the stop, drug paraphernalia belonging to McCaa was found, Smith said.

McCaa was arrested and released on a summons to appear Nov 8.

—Charles Edward Naylor, 29, of Coy Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and stop signs and yield signs. A deputy was patrolling Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Canal Road and fail to give a proper signal when turning.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Naylor, who was driving with a suspended driver’s license as verified by dispatch, Smith said. Naylor was arrested and released on a summons to appear Nov. 8.

—Dennis Manuel Gonzales, 31, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shannon Street in reference to a possible battery and removal of a subject.

Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a complainant who stated that Gonzales had committed a battery upon a victim and had left the scene. Sometime later, the deputies located Gonzales at which time he provided a false name to the deputies, Smith said. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.