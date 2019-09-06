Police: 3 arrested on drug charges

Narcotics detectives went to a Morgan City residence on a search warrant and found three people with drugs in the home, two of whom were charged with using drugs in the presence of a person under 17, Morgan City Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—James Alfred, 41, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

—Tessie Toups, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), first offense possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

—Todd Aucoin, 51, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone, transactions involving proceeds from drug sales, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana).

Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a Hilda Street residence. Detectives made contact with the homeowner, identified as Aucoin. Detectives also located Alfred and Toups at the residence. During a search of the residence officers located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

During the investigation, detectives suspected Aucoin to have been selling marijuana from the residence. Alfred and Toups were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Detectives found that one of the subjects at the residence was under the age of 17. Aucoin, Alfred and Toups were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls for service and the following arrest was made:

—Michael Richardson, 50, of Caldwell Road in Ponchatoula, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday on charges of simple burglary, criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting an officer, and possession of burglary tools. Officers were called to a local hotel after employees noticed a subject breaking into a laundry machine.

As officers arrived they were told by employees that the suspect was exiting the building. After a short foot chase, officers were able to catch the subject, identified as Richardson. As officers were chasing Richardson they observed several items used to commit the burglary. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 42 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Darnisha Erica Veal, 22, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension. Deputies were dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in reference to a crash in the parking lot. Deputies spoke to both drivers of the vehicle, one identified as Veal. Deputies were advised by dispatch that Veal was driving under suspension. Veal was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 2.

—Lance P. Dupuy, 27, of Shady Park in Raceland, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, resisting an officer by providing false information, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupuy was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Anthony C. Watts, 43, of Rayne Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs (marijuana).

—Jaime B. Watts, 41, of Rayne Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of Schedule I drugs (marijuana).

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Second and Belanger streets in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle cross the centerline. Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, A. Watts, and the passenger, J. Watts. Drugs were located inside the vehicle, Blair said. A. Watts and J. Watts were arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Dec. 2.

—Jordon Avery Steele, 39, of Lake End Park in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, turning movement/ required signals, and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

Narcotics detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Morgan City Police Department narcotic section in conducting a search warrant at a residence in Morgan City. Detectives made contact with Steele and were aware of an active warrant for his arrest. Steele was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Isaiah P. Laborde, 33, of Jewel Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of suspended driver’s license, no tail lights, and speeding 69 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. He was jailed with bond set at $783.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported that there were no arrests.