Patterson stop leads to arrest

A Patterson man who was found to have drug jumped out of the passenger side of a vehicle and ran during a traffic stop, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jacob Thomas Alcina, 31, of Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting by force, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

—Janet Lavern Malancon, 61, of Wilson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday on charges of brake lights required and resisting an officer by flight.

Deputies were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Patterson when a vehicle was observed with an inoperable brake light. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Melancon. As the vehicle came to rest, the passenger, later identified as Alcina, began to flee from the deputies, Smith said.

After a short foot pursuit, Alcina was detained. During the investigation, drugs were found belonging to Alcina. Both were jailed with bail on Melancon set at $1,750 and no bail set on Alcina.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Beau Mitchell Guidry, 41, of Milli Street in Raceland, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to signal and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of Joel Boulevard in Amelia when he observed a motorcycle fail to signal before making a right turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Guidry and was advised by dispatch he was driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was jailed with bail set at $1,250.

—Cedric Sapp, 25, of Francis Street in Franklin, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of domestic abuse child endangerment law. A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a subject riding a bicycle. The deputy conducted a contact stop and identified the subject as Sapp and was advised by dispatch that he held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 41 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Tiffany Nicole Chauvin, 36, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Chauvin was located at St. Tammany Parish Detention Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Candy Lee Estelle, 32, of Emy Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer came into contact with Estelle on Brashear Avenue.

A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Brandon Michael Collier, 24, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts contempt of court. Collier was arrested in City Court of Morgan City for two counts of contempt of Court. He was jailed.

—Spencer Tracy Robin, 43, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer came into contact with Robin on Front Street.

A warrant check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.