Patterson man accused of home improvement fraud in Thibodaux

A 46-year-old Patterson man has been charged with home improvement fraud in Lafourche Parish for allegedly not completing repairs on a roof. A Florida TV station reported that the man has a history of leaving jobs incomplete.

Terry Lacoste, 46, of Patterson was arrested on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office warrant charging him with home improvement fraud, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release.

On June 5, detectives opened an investigation into possible residential contractor fraud at a home on Cedar Tree Drive in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives learned a resident had contacted Lacoste of New Image Roofing to have his roof repaired at a cost estimate of $16,800 to be completed in within seven to 14 days, Webre said.

Lacoste began working on the project on March 15 and worked for 35 days, Webre said. According to the resident, the work was uneven and incomplete, and the residence suffered water damage as a result. The resident had also paid several thousand dollars over the contract price for additional labor and materials to complete the job.

Further investigation revealed Lacoste did not have a state-issued residential contractor’s license, nor had any parish permit been obtained to perform work at the site, Webre said. Detectives then obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to NBC2 News in southwest Florida, Lacoste “left a trail of incomplete jobs across two states."

Lacoste's license was suspended by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which prohibits him from working as a contractor in Florida, NBC2 reported.

The TV station also reported that Lacoste moved to Louisiana and started a roofing business there. NBC2 stated in the article that the station first reported on Lacoste's alleged problems in 2016 when a homeowner near Tampa said Lacoste took a $900 deposit to repair a leaky roof but never did the work.

The Daily Review called a phone number Monday listed online for New Image Roofing Inc. in Berwick and left a message, but hadn't received a call back yet.

Lacoste was arrested in St. Mary Parish on Sunday and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on Monday where he was booked with one count of home improvement fraud. His bail is set at $5,000.

Webre cautions residents to always properly research any contractor before hiring them for any job. Be sure they have proper licensing, and always double-check with the State of Louisiana if there is any doubt, Webre said.