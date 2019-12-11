Overturned swamp buggy in Amelia

Emergency crews are were at the scene of an overturned vehicle in the water at Bayou Ramos in Amelia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

The vehicle is a "swamp buggy" that overturned in the bayou while its occupants were working.

Two workers are out of the water and rescuers are working to locate another person.

There was no immediate word about the condition of the two people who were out of the water.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and first responders with the Amelia Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call.