Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Overturned swamp buggy in Amelia

Wed, 12/11/2019 - 1:29pm
Staff Report

Emergency crews are were at the scene of an overturned vehicle in the water at Bayou Ramos in Amelia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

The vehicle is a "swamp buggy" that overturned in the bayou while its occupants were working.

Two workers are out of the water and rescuers are working to locate another person.

There was no immediate word about the condition of the two people who were out of the water.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and first responders with the Amelia Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019