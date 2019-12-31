Officials urge caution with fireworks

As another fireworks sales season begins, the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them.

More than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2019 New Year season. It is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through January 1.

The state fire marshal encourages families to choose public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is your preference, the marshal advises families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office.

You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron. The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.

In addition, the Marshal wants everyone to enjoy fireworks in the safest way possible. A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that more than 9,000 firework-related injuries were reported in 2018.

To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the State Fire Marshal’s office advises:

—Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish.

—Never allow children to light fireworks.

—Never operate fireworks while impaired.

—Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

—Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent them reigniting and do not dispose of them in a trash container immediately.