Near crash leads police to heroin, marijuana

An Amelia man almost struck another vehicle, which led to a traffic stop and the discovery of heroin, marijuana, and open container of alcohol and money from drugs, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release

—Travis Holly, 40, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Friday on charges of failure to signal, following too close, possession of alcoholic beverages (open container) in motor vehicles, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and transactions involving drug proceeds.

A deputy was traveling on U.S. 90 East when he observed a vehicle traveling in the right lane. The vehicle almost struck another vehicle that was traveling in front, then made a lane change without giving a signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Holly. During the stop, the deputy located drugs on Holly’s person and Holly attempted to flee on foot. Holly was jailed with $105,500 bail.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 105 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Kendall Reid Banks, 24, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension, expired license plate and no insurance. A deputy was traveling on U.S. 90 near Shady Side when he observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Banks. Dispatch advised that Banks’ driver’s license was suspended and he had no insurance on the vehicle. Banks was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 11.

—James Ray Thoune, 27, of Sebbys Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone hydrochloride, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, hit and run driving and operating a vehicle without a license. A deputy made contact with Thoune, who held active warrants for his arrest, at a location on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. Thoune was jailed with no bail set.

—James Christopher Hebert, 33, of Boudreaux Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/ revoked/ canceled, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance. A transportation deputy made contact with Hebert when she transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another parish. Hebert was jailed with no bail set.

—Mandi Nicole Hatfield, 32, of Arkansas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Friday on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of two counts possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam. A deputy was contacted by the Patterson Police Department in reference to a female subject in their office who held active warrants. The deputy made contact with the female subject, identified as Hatfield. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Gerard Phillip Arcement, 57, of Even Court in Pierre Part, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday for license plate lights required and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Amelia when he observed a vehicle without operable license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Arcement, and a passenger. Drugs belonging to Arcement were found. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Linda Marie Mire Dauzat, 52, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamines and possession of legend drug without a prescription. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 317 in Centerville when he observed a vehicle fail to give a proper signal when making a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and two passengers, one identified as Dauzat. Drugs belonging to Dauzat were found. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Lisa Callais, 52, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of Amelia when he was dispatched to a local business in reference to a female who was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot with the motor running. The deputy made contact with the female, identified as Callais. The deputy conducted a field sobriety test in which Callais performed poorly. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also located in the vehicle. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Shannon Wright, 29, of Pecan Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Sunday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by language and resisting arrest or officer. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Pecan Lane in reference to Wright being at the residence causing a disturbance. The deputy made contact with Wright and learned that Wright had entered the residence without permission. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Jasmene Galliano, 30, of Hebert Road in Lake Charles, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, driving under suspension and two counts possession of legend drug without a prescription. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle without a license plate clearly visible. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Galliano. Dispatch advised that Galliano’s license was suspended. The deputy also found pills for which Galliano had no prescription. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 11.

—Efrain Vega Serrano, 51, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Saturday on charges of proper equipment required and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Serrano also held two Morgan City Police Department warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable taillight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Serrano. During the stop, K9 Buddy was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Buddy showed a positive odor response on the vehicle and subsequently, drugs were located in the vehicle. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Koby C. Blair, 21, of Marcel Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A deputy responded to assist with a suspicious vehicle at the end of Marcel Lane in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with a detective who requested that K9 Buddy be deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Buddy showed a positive odor response on the vehicle, and subsequently, drugs were located in the vehicle. A firearm was also located in the vehicle. Blair was jailed and later released on a $4,500 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 119 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Clinton Ganaway Jr., 35, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers made contact with Ganaway on Railroad Avenue and spoke with him. Officers were able to locate suspected synthetic marijuana and suspected methamphetamine on Ganaway. He was jailed.

—Danisha Hayes, 25, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of two tail lamps required, first offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle with improper tail lamps while on Ditch Avenue. The officer stopped the driver and spoke with Hayes. While speaking with Hayes, the officer advised her that he could smell what he suspected to be marijuana at which time she admitted that she had marijuana in the vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and located the suspected marijuana along with suspected drug paraphernalia. She was jailed.

—Louis Topham, 44, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Sunday on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City on the charges of failure to appear to pay fines, failure to appear for contempt of court and failure to appear for probation. An officer came into contact with Topham on Second Street and knew of outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Ernest Mingo, 36, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Sunday on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City on the charges of failure to appear for trial and failure to appear contempt of court.

Officers came into contact with Mingo on Seventh Street in Morgan City and learned Mingo had warrants from City Court of Morgan City.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

—Frankie Pilote Jr., 28, of Ellis Street in Patterson, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), obstruction of justice, battery of an officer, resisting an officer with violence, public intimidation, resisting an officer by failure to identify, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) and a warrant for parole violation. He was jailed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enfor-cement Center.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.