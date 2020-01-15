Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of three

A narcotics investigation led to the search of a Morgan City residence where drugs, paraphernalia and a stolen firearm were found with a 4-year-old child in the home, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Brian Lee Weston, 31, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and on a warrant for six counts failure to appear.

—Shayne Tatum, 24, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone as well as a warrant for contempt of court.

—Bethany Tatum, 27, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Monday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone as well as a warrant for first offense possession of marijuana.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division conducted an investigation related to illegal narcotics activity at a Leona Street residence. Investigators came into contact with Weston, Shayne Tatum, and Brian Tatum inside the residence. Investigators discovered Weston had a stolen firearm in his possession and City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. Shayne Tatum and Brian Tatum were found to have suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

A four-year-old juvenile was in the residence and it was located within a posted drug-free zone. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held active warrants for S. Tatum and B. Tatum. They all were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Terry Scott, 59, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft ($1,000 to $5,000).

Officers came into contact with Scott on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant. He was jailed.

—Charles Russell Mitchell Jr., 39, of La. 662 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Monday on a warrant for the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division located Mitchell in the area of Union Street and Arkansas Street and placed him under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department.

The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by the Morgan City Narcotics Division. He was jailed.

—Roxanne Caldwell, 48, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. Monday on a charge of simple battery of the infirm. Officers were called to an apartment complex on La. 182 to assist in a medical call.

When officers arrived, they discovered the person seeking medical attention was a victim of a battery.

Witnesses informed the officers they witnessed Caldwell striking the disabled victim several times in the face. Officers located Caldwell at the apartment complex and placed her under arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Blake Chenvert, 22, of Freyou Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Monday on a charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and on an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. A deputy was dispatched to a crash on La. 87 in Jeanerette. While working the crash, the deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Chenvert. Dispatch advised the deputy that Chenvert’s license was suspended and he held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set and he is being held for another agency.

—Cole Zephrien Fruge, 28, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

A deputy went to a residence on Saturn Road in reference to Fruge, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Fruge and advised him of the warrant. He was jailed and later released on a $250 bond.

—Adrian John Hixon, 37, of Charlotte Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Monday on a charge of improper lane usage and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Franklin when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line and swerve into a turning lane.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Hixon. Dispatch advised the deputy that Hixon’s license was suspended. Hixon was arrested and released on a summons to appear on May 1.

—Krystl Lee Hall, 36, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice tampering, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of hit and run driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle not covered by security.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross the solid line into a turning lane as well as failing to give a proper signal.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Hall. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found and dispatch advised the deputy that Hall held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Esteban Gonzalez-Sanchez, 36, of Franklin, was arrested at 7:56 a.m. Monday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. A deputy went to a local business in Amelia in reference to Gonzalez who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Gonzalez and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—John Christenson, 50, of Edna Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. on charges of third offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, expired license plate and no insurance. Officers were dispatched to the area of Canton Street for a vehicle that was observed driving with construction barricades underneath the vehicle.

Officers arrived in the area and located heavily damaged barricades on the side of the roadway and also vehicle fluid on them. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and also stated that the vehicle was parked at a local business on First Street. Officers located the suspected vehicle and observed it had heavy damage.

The suspect was located standing outside of the business and officers identified the driver as Christenson. Christenson admitted to driving the vehicle and also admitted to striking something on the bridge. Christenson showed signs of impairment and submitted to a field sobriety test when he did poorly on.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail where he submitted to the states breath test with the results of .085g%. He was jailed with no bond set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Gregory Irvin Johnson, 59, of Fandall Street in Gibson, was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of Klonopin (Clonazepam), possession of Xanax (Alprazolam), possession of marijuana and possession, sale or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription.

An I.C.E. Unit officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Aristle Road in Bayou L’Ourse and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver and the deputy interviewed the passenger, Johnson. As a result of that interview the deputy was suspicious of criminal activity and requested a K-9 Unit.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of drugs. A subsequent search yielded numerous illegal substances which were attributed to Johnson. He was jailed. Sheriff Leland Falcon thanks St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaize Smith and his office for their assistance.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.